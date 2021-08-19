New payments for beneficiaries of the Infected Blood Payment Scheme

The scheme in Northern Ireland has been brought into greater alignment with those in the rest of the UK.

New payments have been announced for the beneficiaries of the Infected Blood Payment Scheme in Northern Ireland.

Thousands of patients across the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Around 2,400 people died.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann announced in March a number of reforms to the local scheme to bring it into greater alignment with the financial support provided in in England, Scotland and Wales.

On Thursday, Mr Swann said all eligible beneficiaries on the Northern Ireland scheme have now received backdated arrears.

“In addition, bereaved beneficiaries, who were themselves infected, will receive annual payments for being both infected and bereaved,” he said.

Payments included increased lump sums for those who became infected with Hepatitis C and HIV as a result of treatment with NHS-supplied contaminated blood as well as improved annual financial support for bereaved spouses and partners.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in England has committed to funding of up to £4.5m for the additional lump sum payments and the increases to annual payments for beneficiaries of all the UK infected blood support schemes up to and including 2021/22.

Mr Swann said that for those who have passed away and are not survived by a spouse or partner, the £10,000 bereavement lump sum has been paid to their estate.”

Enhanced financial support is also available for scheme beneficiaries with Hepatitis C stage one whose infection or treatment is considered to have a substantial and long-term adverse impact on their ability to carry out routine daily activities.

Mr Swann added: “A targeted consultation will shortly commence to help determine the most appropriate away to assess eligibility for enhanced financial support for Hepatitis C stage one. It is important that this new policy is developed in partnership with those infected and/or affected.

“Regardless of which assessment model is applied to the Northern Ireland Scheme, the payment will be the same across all four nations and in line with the rate paid on the English scheme.

“I remain committed to doing everything I can to ensure those infected and/or affected by contaminated blood continue to get the support they need and deserve in recognition of the devastating impact this has had on their lives.”