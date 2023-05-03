New phase announced in £40m Carrickfergus Castle project

Plans to develop two key visitor attractions in Co Antrim, including a £40m project at Carrickfergus Castle, have taken a step forward.

The borough council has published tenders seeking consultants to progress City Deal funded projects at The Gobbins, in Islandmagee and at Carrickfergus Castle.

It is seeking an “economic operator to provide a project manager led integrated consultant team” in relation to the design and delivery of a £40m development project at Carrickfergus Castle and historic walls.

This will include a new visitor centre, refurbishment of the radar tower at Carrickfergus Harbour, public realm, road infrastructure works and interpretation and lighting schemes.

The council says: “The project is set to regenerate, reposition and re-brand the town of Carrickfergus as an authentic heritage led tourism hub and the gateway to the Causeway coastal route.”

The successful tender will be responsible for the design and delivery of the Carrickfergus City Deal Project.

In addition, Mid and East Antrim Council in partnership with Department for Communities Historic Environment Division, is seeking to appoint consultants to prepare a conservation management plan in relation to Carrickfergus Castle, Carrickfergus town walls and Carrickfergus Gasworks.

The local authority says: “These sites are key heritage and economic assets for Carrickfergus and the surrounding area.

“In order to unlock their potential for community cohesion and appropriate enhancement through funding opportunities such as the planned Carrickfergus City Deal Regeneration Project (Carrickfergus City Deal), an overall conservation management plan is required relating to these three heritage assets.

“The conservation management plan will assess the key significances and characteristics of each of the three sites and set out conservation policies and robust management frameworks for their protection and conservation and consider the feasibility of proposals made for each in the Carrickfergus City Deal against the conservation policies set out in the conservation management plan. ”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is also seeking to appoint a “single economic operator to provide a project manager led integrated consultant team” in relation to the design and delivery of the second phase of The Gobbins cliff path at Islandmagee outside Larne.

The £13m Gobbins phase II project aims to “address capacity issues, principally by introducing a looped walk that connects the coastal path to the cliff top path, meaning that visitors do not have to return along the same path by creating a looped route”.

The restoration of The Gobbins in 2015 saw the development of just over one kilometre of cliff face path with a separate visitor centre at Middle Road.

The next phase of the project proposes a “major upgrade to the cliff top path providing stunning views across the Irish Sea and opportunities to cross a new rope bridge that stretches across the coastline below”.

A new cliff top ‘Welcome Hub’ with amenity facilities will be provided to act as a starting point for visitors to the site.

Commenting during a visit to Mid and East Antrim in September, Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen said: “The tourism led regeneration projects within the City and Growth Deal Programmes will have significant impact for Carrickfergus and The Gobbins as well as the wider Mid and East Antrim area and will help Northern Ireland to stand out internationally and remain competitive.”