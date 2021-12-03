New pilot to help GPs identify domestic and sexual abuse launches across 16 NI practices

The Department of Health is running a new pilot scheme to help GPs identify and refer victims of domestic and sexual abuse to specialist support.

The Identification and Referral to Improve Safety (IRIS) programme is currently being piloted in 16 GP practices in East Belfast and the Newry and Mourne area.

In the last year, 31,196 domestic abuse incidents and 3,335 sexual offences were reported to the police in Northern Ireland.

However, there have only been around 3,000 convictions in court relating to domestic violence in the last three years.

The new programme launched during the global 16 Days of Action campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10 and aims to call for changes at an international, national and local level to end violence against women and girls.

Dr Mary Larkin, IRIS Clinical Lead for the Newry and Mourne area said: “Research has shown that abuse is directly associated with many physical and mental health presentations in primary care, but under diagnosed.

"The reason for this is multifactorial but includes lack of awareness and knowledge about where to refer victims.

“The IRIS programme addresses these issues. Training helps develop the knowledge of the whole practice, whilst the support of an Advocate Educator provides a person for the practice team to refer victims to, who will not only see and support the victim but who will support and continue to educate the practice team.”

It is hoped that the pilot will provide evidence and learning that will lead to the initiative being extended to other GP practices across Northern Ireland in future years.

The initiative is currently a collaboration between primary care services and specialist charity organisations, Women’s Aid, Men’s Advisory Project, Nexus NI and Victim Support NI.

"Unfortunately we know that domestic abuse is all too common within our communities and we need to use every opportunity to help people get the support that they need,” said Health Minister Robin Swann.

"Our primary care services are uniquely placed to identify and support victims of domestic and sexual abuse and I welcome general practice’s involvement in this IRIS pilot.

“The IRIS programme aims to better equip GPs, practice nurses and other professionals within primary care to spot the signs of domestic and sexual abuse earlier and to connect victims to the right services as quickly as possible.

“Anyone can be a victim of domestic and sexual abuse. Help is available. Please don’t delay, reach out and get the support you need.”

Back in January, the Assembly passed new domestic abuse laws for Northern Ireland which means coercive control, including psychological abuse and non-violent intimidation, is now an offence for the first time.

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods, a member of Stormont’s Justice Committee, last month said that “the new Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Act, when commenced, will give further protections to victims of domestic abuse and coercive control, which I hope will make it easier for victims to come forward and for convictions to be secured.

“My Safe Leave Bill, recently introduced in the Assembly, will give all victims and survivors of domestic abuse the right for at least 10 days paid leave. This will go a long way to supporting victims and survivors.”

If you are experiencing domestic or sexual abuse, or you are worried about a friend or a relative, you can call the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline free of charge, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 0808 802 1414.