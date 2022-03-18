New portal pairing Northern Ireland sponsors to Ukrainian refugees set to open

A girl who fled the conflict in Ukraine holds her rabbit as she waits to get on a train in Suceava, Romania (Getty).

A new portal is set to open which will allow Ukrainian refugees to be linked with sponsors in Northern Ireland who are willing to provide them with accommodation.

To date, there have been 6,262 expressions of interest from people here who want to take part in the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The new UK-wide portal will allow sponsors to be paired up with named Ukrainian individuals or families, before checks can be undertaken, visas issued and refugees can travel here.

Those who expressed interest in offering accommodation have been urged to contact community, voluntary and religious groups here who have contacts in eastern Europe, so a named Ukrainian individual or family can be linked with them.

There is also to be no cap on the number of refugees allowed to resettle here, Stormont officials have said.

Senior Stormont officials said they expect "significantly more" Ukrainian refugees to come here, and at a faster pace, than we saw during the Syrian refugee crisis, when around 2,000 refugees arrived here over the course of a year.

Officials also advised that there are around 500 to 600 Ukrainians already living in Northern Ireland that may have family members in Ukraine who can access the Home Office's separate Ukrainian visa scheme, which allows them to settle with family already living in the UK.

Given that these families could take in three or four relations under that scheme, in addition to the thousands who expressed interest in the Homes for Ukraine scheme, this means there could be at least 9,000 refugees resettled here by the end of the process.

Officials praised the response of those who registered their interest in taking part in the Homes for Ukraine scheme, when the portal to do so opened on Monday. They said people here have "more than stepped up" when it comes to helping.

Several welcome centres for refugees will also be set up in order to assess the needs of those arriving in Northern Ireland. Refugees will be able to work here and have access to benefits, as well as any other entitlements citizens are able to access. Funding is to be provided by the UK Government to cover these extra costs, including the £350 per month each sponsor will receive for taking in some of those fleeing.

When asked how long the process will take, an official said: "We're hearing suggestions that it certainly won't be weeks, it will be more like days, possibly hours.

"It's just me guessing off the top of my head, but I think the key message from the Home Office is that this is not going to be an elongated process, it is a genuinely truncated process compared with foreign visa arrangements."

Sponsors will be visited by officials to ensure their accommodation is fit for purpose, and there will also be an aftercare service to make sure things are running smoothly.

One Stormont official said their approach in looking after and welcoming people who come here will be guided by five key principles.

"Number one: everybody will be treated with respect and dignity from when they arrive here. Two: we will take a person-centred and family-centred approach and we are very wary of the need for a trauma-centred approach to services, given the trauma that refugees fleeing conflict may have experienced," the official said.

"Thirdly: equality, inclusion and fairness will guide the decision-making and refugees will have access to services on the same basis as everyone else. Fourthly, we want to support the integration and social inclusion of refugees, and that will be designed into our response for the beginning, including for those who want to advance their understanding of English.

"Lastly we will be taking a joined-up approach across the government and working in partnership with community and voluntary organisations."