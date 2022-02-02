New Presbyterian Church head ‘willing to see woman church moderator’ in future

The new Limavady-born moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has said he would be “willing to see a woman moderator” in the church in the future.

Reverend John Kirkpatrick was selected out of four nominees to become the church’s moderator on Tuesday evening.

The 65-year-old was nominated by 10 of the 19 presbyteries and will have his post officially elected and installed at the start of the church's general assembly in June.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme, he said he believes there will come a time where a woman moderator will be installed in the future.

Within the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, three women have received moderator nominations historically and one was in the running with Mr Kirkpatrick’s predecessor, Dr David Bruce before his appointment.

“I totally support the idea that women should be allowed there,” added Mr Kirkpatrick.

“They’re among my friends. Of course I'd be willing to see a woman moderator in the church.”

Mr Kirkpatrick, minister of Portrush Presbyterian Church for nearly 30 years, said he would like to use his new role to become a “bridge-builder” between the church and society.

“I’m very conscious we’re living in a culture where the church and society are a little bit estranged from each other, maybe more than they have been. So I’d really like to be a bridge-builder in that sense.

“I’d love for people to really recover trust in their faith and their church.”

In 2018, the Presbyterian Church denied people in same-sex relationships full membership and their children were not allowed to be baptised.

Last year, the church’s general assembly approved new measures they said were aimed at providing better pastoral care to people dealing with sexuality issues — including same-sex relationships, gender identity, a “credible confession of faith” and Communion.

“Every issue is a very nuanced thing. I think that’s important and I’ve been studying apologetics for many years,” said Mr Kirkpatrick in relation to these incidents.

“I’ve learned that often these things are not as simple as they seem. I think we need to be compassionate and we need to look at two sides - the side where we find others who may disagree with us - it also reflects back on us and things as to how we disagree.

“I think there's a place for repentance on both sides. Sometimes we can be arrogant and unthinking and we need to repent of that while others need to repent of other things.

“I think personally I need to listen and relationally I need to build with people and I want to follow the way Jesus has done things because at the end of the day he is my go-to for everything.”

During an event organised by the church to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary last September, Dr David Bruce urged the preservation of power-sharing government at Stormont, describing it as “precious”.

He was speaking after the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned that his party’s ministers could withdraw from the Executive if the UK Government does not take action over the Brexit Protocol.

Dr Bruce also joined condemnation of the ongoing violence which escalated in parts of the Northern Ireland due to protest over the NI Protocol last year.

When pressed on whether he will become as involved in political issues as Dr Bruce, Mr Kirkpatrick said: “I’m not a party political person. I was never brought up that way and I don’t see myself becoming that but I am interested in politics where I can bring the Christian mind into that.

“I’d be most willing to help. I'd try to make progress in every direction that’s right as I think. I’ll try to represent the church’s viewpoint in it as best I can.”

Mr Kirkpatrick was first ordained to the ministry in 1985. Both his father and grandfather were also Presbyterian clergy and he will become the church’s 177th moderator.