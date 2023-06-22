New Presbyterian leader Dr Sam Mawhinney tells church in Belfast we are living in post Christian times

The Dublin minister who tonight became the Presbyterian Church’s first Moderator in nearly a quarter of a century to come from a congregation in the Republic has said we are living in a post Christian world.

Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, the minister of Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin, was formally elected as part of the church’s annual General Assembly.

He replaces Rt Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick.

Ballycastle-born Dr Mawhinney is the 178th person to hold the office since the establishment of the Church in 1840 and the 10th from a Dublin city congregation.

In his address to delegates, Dr Mawhinney acknowledged that “we live in post Christian Europe and the culture and society is hostile to the church of Jesus Christ”.

“The speed of the change has been breathtaking and for those of us who live in the Republic of Ireland in 2015 a majority of people in the State affirmed that marriage would be between two people irrespective of the sex of each partner,” he said.

“Then abortion was legalised through the repeal of the Eighth Amendment in May 2018. Two of the primary teachings of Jesus and the Church were rejected, “the flood came, and the torrent struck’.

“Two foundation blocks of Christian teaching for society — marriage and the sanctity of life in the womb — were rocked and we felt the seismic ripples beneath our feet.

“Added to that society tends be intolerant of contrary views, and when contrary views are expressed, they are assessed it seems primarily by how they make the recipient feel, rather than the merit of the argument.

“Contrary views are often cancelled and it is becoming harder to get a hearing for the Church in the public square. So, we live in post Christian times, the Christian message is now not seen as good news, there is hostility towards the Church, from an increasing number of quarters, these are the storms that we face.”

He urged delegates to “be confident in Christ, let us build on the rock” in their response.

“Let us hold to His words in the scriptures and let us build lives and communities that will stand and thrive in the reality of our present world, without criticism, cowering, capitulation or caving in and to do that with confidence,” he said.

During the General Assembly, the church will examine its methods and procedures for dealing with dissent and decision-making as the final report from the Decision Making and Dissent Task Group is presented to the General Assembly.

In 2018, the General Assembly was enveloped in controversy after it adopted a new policy meaning anyone in a same-sex relationship cannot be a full member of the Church.