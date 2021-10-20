New proposals could see parliamentary constituency shake-up, with two renamed completely

All 18 of Northern Ireland's parliamentary constituencies could be significantly changed under new proposals - with two being renamed entirely.

The Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland published its plans on Wednesday as part of the 2023 Review of Parliamentary Constituency Boundaries.

While the number of constituencies will remain at 18, some 20 local governments wards will be moved to other constituencies and 54 which are currently split between constituencies will be wholly realigned so they are in one area.

Under the plans the Strangford constituency will be renamed 'Strangford and Quoile' and Belfast South will be renamed 'Belfast South and Mid Down'.

The rules for the 2023 mean each constituency must have an electorate of between 69,724 and 77,062, reflecting changes in the number of registered voters, and currently 11 of 18 current constituencies fall outside this range.

As the existing parliamentary constituencies are those established in 2008, but the current local government boundaries (i.e. wards) are more recent, from 2012, these wards have been used as 'building blocks' by the Commission in setting out the proposed changes.

Significant proposed changes to the constituencies include:

Belfast South to be renamed Belfast South and Mid Down, with the following wards which were split between Belfast East and Belfast South aligned within Belfast East: Cregagh, Hillfoot, Merok and Woodstock. The Falls ward, which is split between Belfast South and Belfast West is to be aligned within Belfast West. The wards of Belvoir, Blackstaff, Carryduff East, Central and Knockbracken will go to the renamed constituency, among other changes.

Strangford to be renamed Strangford and Quoile, with the wards of Cathedral, Knocknashinna, Lecale, Strangford, and Quoile (making up Downpatrick and its hinterland) being allocated to the renamed constituency, in addition to the split wards of Crossgar and Killyleagh, and Derryboy and Glen. The wards of Moneyreagh and Saintfield are also to be transferred from Strangford to the renamed Belfast South and Mid Down constituency, while the wards of Ballynahinch and Kilmore are to be transferred from Strangford to South Down.

Mid Ulster would be allocated the split wards of Killyman and Killymeal, and the whole wards of Ballysaggart, Moygashel and Mullaghmore. The wards of Donaghmore and Pomeroy are also to be transferred to from Mid Ulster to West Tyrone, while the wards of Ballygawley and Castlecaulfield which are split between Mid Ulster and Fermanagh and South Tyrone are to be allocated to Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone would be allocated the ward of Loughgall, which is currently split between Fermanagh and South Tyrone and Newry and Armagh, while the ward of Blackwatertown would also be allocated. The split wards of wards of Ballygawley and Castlecaulfield would also go to Fermanagh and South Tyrone. Several wards are also to be transferred from Fermanagh and South Tyrone to Mid Ulster.

The full list of the proposed changes can be found on the Boundary Commission website.

Deputy chairman of the Commission, Mr Justice Michael Humphreys, said: “I am pleased to announce the publication of the Commission’s initial proposals, and the beginning of the first period of public consultation of the 2023 review.

"The Commission is keen to encourage everyone with an interest to share their views by engaging with the consultation process, whether it is to support the proposals, or to suggest alternatives which also take into account the requirements of the legislation.”

The proposals will now be subject to several consultations and public hearing before final recommendations are made by July 1, 2023.