New proposals could see parliamentary constituency shake-up, with two renamed completely
All 18 of Northern Ireland's parliamentary constituencies could be significantly changed under new proposals - with two being renamed entirely.
The Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland published its plans on Wednesday as part of the 2023 Review of Parliamentary Constituency Boundaries.
While the number of constituencies will remain at 18, some 20 local governments wards will be moved to other constituencies and 54 which are currently split between constituencies will be wholly realigned so they are in one area.
Under the plans the Strangford constituency will be renamed 'Strangford and Quoile' and Belfast South will be renamed 'Belfast South and Mid Down'.
The rules for the 2023 mean each constituency must have an electorate of between 69,724 and 77,062, reflecting changes in the number of registered voters, and currently 11 of 18 current constituencies fall outside this range.
As the existing parliamentary constituencies are those established in 2008, but the current local government boundaries (i.e. wards) are more recent, from 2012, these wards have been used as 'building blocks' by the Commission in setting out the proposed changes.
Significant proposed changes to the constituencies include:
The full list of the proposed changes can be found on the Boundary Commission website.
Deputy chairman of the Commission, Mr Justice Michael Humphreys, said: “I am pleased to announce the publication of the Commission’s initial proposals, and the beginning of the first period of public consultation of the 2023 review.
"The Commission is keen to encourage everyone with an interest to share their views by engaging with the consultation process, whether it is to support the proposals, or to suggest alternatives which also take into account the requirements of the legislation.”
The proposals will now be subject to several consultations and public hearing before final recommendations are made by July 1, 2023.