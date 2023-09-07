New PSNI chief constable could be in place before end of the year: Policing Board

Northern Ireland could have a new PSNI chief constable by November, with a recruitment drive to start later this month, the Policing Board has said.

After yet another seven hour meeting of the board, chair Deirdre Toner said they would be “prioritising” the recruitment of a new officer to lead the force.

It follows the resignation last week of former chief constable Simon Byrne following a string of controversies.

“The board has agreed the timescale and started the process for the appointment of a new chief constable. The competition will open at the end of September with the selection process scheduled to complete in early November,” said Ms Toner.

She added: “Following the resignation of the chief constable, the board agreed a number of actions and today’s meeting was dedicated to progressing those alongside other items of urgent board business.

“Aside from the current issues, policing is also facing an extremely difficult financial position that needs to be resolved including recovery and financial implications of the data breach. Recent meetings were not held in public due to the sensitive nature of the issues being discussed at this time.

“The board’s priority over the last few days has been to bring stability and confidence in what has been an unprecedented time for policing, and for our role as a Policing Board.”

In terms of public confidence in the Policing Board, Ms Toner said: “I reject criticism that the board is not working around the clock to fix all the issues that we need to look at. We have to navigate complex legal and HR issues … we are different to other boards in that we have a political and an independent membership.”

The Department of Justice has agreed to commission a review of how the board discharges its legislative duties. The Permanent Secretary of the department, Richard Pengelly, also attended the meeting.

Given the unprecedented crisis engulfing both the PSNI and the Policing Board, Mr Pengelly is thought to have given advice on the current legislation.

Vice chair Edgar Jardine said he was firstly there to “give the department’s support”, which he described as “very welcome”.

While the board would not comment on the Police Federation vote of no confidence in deputy chief Mark Hamilton, they did say that the review of the PSNI senior management team would now get under way.

After Mr Byrne resigned, Mr Hamilton was expected to assume the duties of the chief constable.

However, he has been unable to do so this week after needing an emergency medical procedure.

Instead the PSNI’s assistant chief constables have been covering the required duties.

However, Ms Toner said that he remains in his role, and is expected back at his desk “in a few days”.

“The board has agreed that the review of the Senior Leadership Team now progresses with the terms of reference developed and brought to the board for approval,” she added.

Assistant chief constable Chris Todd attended the meeting.

In terms of public confidence in the board and general policing arrangements, Ms Toner said: “Through discussions and engagements over the course of the last few days the board has heard the depth of feelings held across the PSNI at all levels and within the public domain.

“As a board we are committed to dealing with all the issues facing policing and will continue to do so in the best interests of policing and the community.

“Whilst the board’s primary duty is oversight and accountability it also has employer and employee legal responsibilities to fulfil and due process to follow.

“At this time public commentary on confidence in individuals in the Senior Leadership Team is not endorsed by the board.

“The board has set in place review mechanisms and other processes are under way and these must be allowed to progress and complete.”

Speaking after the meeting Sinn Fein MLA and board member Gerry Kelly said it was a “fairly positive meeting”.

He added that “getting a new chief constable is the main thing we need to deal with, and we need to do that as soon as possible and that process has started”.

Mr Kelly was critical of the Police Federation vote of no confidence in Mark Hamilton and the two most senior civilian members of staff, chief operating officer Pamela McCreedy and assistant chief officer Clare Duffield, saying it was “not helpful”.

“The Federation is coming out while there are reviews arranged was not helpful at all, in fact it was very unhelpful,” Mr Kelly said.

“Our view is you do the reviews, fix the problems and then at the end of that you put in place whatever recommendations are given.”

Mr Kelly said that “right across the community” confidence in policing was at a “low ebb”.

DUP board member Trevor Clarke said while everyone “should be concerned at the state of the police” that “we’re all in the game of trying to fix” the problems of the last few weeks.