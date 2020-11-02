New PSNI team tackling crime on public transport makes two arrests

A new PSNI team tackling crime and anti-social behaviour at public transport hubs and on trains and buses has made two drugs-related arrests since last month

In September, the PSNI and Translink launched the 'Safe Transport Team' - a sergeant and five constables working alongside the Translink team.

It was launched after concerns about behaviour on public transport during the pandemic, attacks and drinking on buses, and abuse of drivers.

Sergeant Ryan Gilpin said the six-month pilot had so far attended 15 calls at bus and train stations and have taken action on a range of various drug related issues. This includes two arrests, two community resolution notices and two fixed penalty fines for drugs related offences. The team has also reported three people to the PPS for drug-related and motoring offences.

"So far we have completed plainclothes operations within Great Victoria Street and Europa Stations and our passive drugs dog PD Acer has accompanied us out on operations also much to everyone's delight," said Mr Gilpin.

"We have carried out patrols at Downpatrick and Newtownards bus stations and liaised with NPTs in those areas in relation to anti-social behaviour issues raised by Translink, and we have completed targeted operations on the Glider service in west Belfast in relation to anti-social behaviour and are currently working proactively with NPT and local community representatives in relation to this issue.

"We have also travelled the length of the rail network up to Derry/Londonderry and also the cross border Enterprise to Dublin as far as Newry, and visited every station and unmanned halt along the network."

He added: "Public transport customers can play an important role in helping us keep people safe by reporting anything that doesn't feel right. We will continue to travel on the trains and buses ready to listen and act so please come over and speak with us if you witness any suspicious or criminal activity or have any concerns."