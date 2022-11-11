New record for warmest Armistice Day after Northern Ireland broke record for mildest November night

People enjoy a walk in the university area of Belfast as the autumn colours cover the trees

Northern Ireland has experienced the warmest Armistice Day on record after the province also saw the mildest night ever recorded in November.

According to the Met Office, Magilligan in Co Londonderry experienced a high of 17.4C during the day.

Records were also broken for the UK as a whole, the Met Office confirmed.

The Met Office tweeted: "Today the UK has seen the warmest Armistice Day on record, provisionally breaking the previous record of 17.8 Celsius set in 1954 and 1977.

"England, Scotland and Northern Ireland also set provisional new individual records."

Meanwhile, the mercury only sank to 14.5C in Magilligan overnight on Thursday into Friday morning.

It means the previous record for the highest minimum temperature of 13.9C recorded in Armagh on November 21, 1947 has been beaten.

“Last night was the warmest night in November on record for Northern Ireland,” Tom Morgan from the Met Office confirmed.

"That’s a difference of 0.6C.

After a very mild night across the UK, we have recorded provisional new highest minimum temperature records for November in both Northern Ireland and Scotland (two places) ��️



Here are the new provisional records...�� pic.twitter.com/1E2G81S3Uo — Met Office (@metoffice) November 11, 2022

"Friday will see temperatures of 17C in a few places, but more widely it will be around 15C or 16C," Mr Morgan predicted.

"Just to put that into perspective – it’s 6C or 7C above what you would expect this late in autumn.

"It is exceptional even if not unprecedented.”

The forecaster said the weather will remain cloudy and windy on Friday, meaning it will not feel as mild as what it is.

The Met Office said Saturday will again be "unseasonably mild" while Remembrance Sunday will be "very mild" across the UK with a high of 20C possible.

On Friday, Myerscough in Lancashire enjoyed a high of 19.5C, while Lossiemouth in Scotland saw a top temperature of 19.1C.

"But the good news is it is set to brighten up on Saturday and the wind will ease after some patchy rain to begin the day,” Mr Morgan added.

"It will be largely dry on Sunday with some bright sunny spells and remaining mild with temperatures of around 15C."

A phenomenon known as the Foehn Effect is causing air to warm as it reaches higher ground and takes moisture out of the atmosphere.

The unusual position of the jet stream and above average sea temperatures around the UK is also contributing to the unseasonable mild weather.

However much more unsettled conditions are expected to return next week.

"More typical autumnal weather is on the way,” Mr Morgan said.

"There is potential for quite stormy conditions at times but we are still four or five days out so it’s not possible to say much with any certainty.”