In 60% of counselling sessions young people from Northern Ireland disclosed they were targeted online, often by their peers or people known to them. (stock photo)

New report shows more Northern Ireland children seeking help after sexual exploitation BelfastTelegraph.co.uk There has been a huge increase in the number of children from Northern Ireland who have used Childline's counselling sessions after being groomed and sexually exploited. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/new-report-shows-more-northern-ireland-children-seeking-help-after-sexual-exploitation-38693337.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article38693883.ece/b75e5/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_f6053565-7c10-4d1a-ae5f-788c4a287137_embedded230398011

Email

There has been a huge increase in the number of children from Northern Ireland who have used Childline's counselling sessions after being groomed and sexually exploited.

The charity's annual report revealed it carried out 140 counselling sessions concerning child sexual exploitation (CSE) here in the last year (2018/19) - up 44% on the previous year.

In 60% of counselling sessions young people from Northern Ireland disclosed they were targeted online, often by their peers or people known to them.

Most commonly, the children received help from Childline because they had been tricked into sending naked images or videos of themselves, or had been contacted or groomed by someone wanting to sexually exploit them.

Such exploitation featured in more than half of the 244 counselling sessions from Northern Ireland.

The true scale of the contacts will almost certainly be higher as almost a fifth of children contacting the service across the UK about CSE did not reveal where they were from.

An 18-year-old woman revealed to Childline: "When I was younger I kept going online to talk to people mainly because I felt so alone.