New restaurant and bar opens at Belfast golf club

A brand new restaurant and bar at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course has created 10 new jobs with more vacancies expected to be filled soon.

The Hills Bar & Restaurant, founded by entrepreneur Philip Davison, has created an impressive menu made up of a variety of classic homemade dishes all focused on supporting local producers.

The seven day a week offering ranges from Sunday lunch to fry ups, burgers, fish dishes and a choice of delicious desserts.

Mr Davision, who owns Dished Up Deli catering company and manages hospitality services here at the golf club, is delighted to bring the brand to patrons.

Director of The Hills Bar & Restaurant Philip Davison.

“Not only are there breathtaking views across the green but we have the ability to host up to 150 people for private functions such as weddings, funerals, christenings, birthdays, engagements and much more,” he said.

“You can expect excellent customer service, a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, and good wholesome cuisine.

"We also have an express menu for golfers to enjoy before or after their round plus our popular, traditional Sunday lunch.”

The aptly named eatery boasts scenic views of the surrounding countryside and is located less than five miles from Belfast city centre.

The family-run restaurant is the ideal place for anyone in need of a quick scone and coffee, lunch or an evening meal.

Beverages are also available in the fully licenced bar.

Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s communities and wellbeing committee, councillor Thomas Beckett, said he was proud to attend the official opening.

“Having gained a merited reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s best hidden gem courses, The Hills is a welcomed addition to the popular 18-hole golf course in the Lisburn Castlereagh area," he said.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Communities & Wellbeing Committee alongside Mayor Andrew Gowan and director of The Hills Bar & Restaurant Philip Davison.

“The menu has a varied offering coupled with the remarkable views from the balcony overlooking the course, this is sure to be a popular eatery with golfers and members of the public alike.”

The stunning venue caters for all types of functions including birthdays, weddings and family gatherings in a modern and vibrant setting,

Local mayor councillor Andrew Gowan said: “It is encouraging to see this new venture in the Lisburn Castlereagh area, offering a local option for families, individuals and couples to enjoy an eating out experience.

“The family-run restaurant prides themselves on excellent customer service so I would encourage locals and those further afield to come down and enjoy The Hills experience.”

Members of the public and golfers are welcome at the restaurant which opens daily at 10am,