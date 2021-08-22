New RTE documentary outlines former NI billionaire Sean Quinn’s rise and fall

Sean Quinn at his former offices in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

One of Northern Ireland’s richest men and his rags to riches story will be the focus of a new RTE documentary.

The Irish broadcaster announced a range of hard-hitting documentaries for the season on Sunday, with a number of links to Northern Ireland.

Three-part series ‘Quinn Country’ outlines the rise and fall of former Derrylin billionaire Sean Quinn.

The founder of Quinn Industrial Holdings, the Co Fermanagh man was once Ireland’s richest man with a fortune worth €5bn but he lost control of his business empire after being declared bankrupt in 2012.

His former associates took over running the company, but senior management have been subjected to threats.

In September 2019 one executive, Kevin Lunney, was abducted in Co Fermanagh and tortured before being dumped by a roadside across the border in Co Cavan.

Mr Quinn has always distanced himself from those behind the campaign and condemned all intimidation of the new ownership.

Last September Quinn Industrial Holdings was renamed as Mannok.

Meanwhile, RTE’s ‘Yellow Sam’ will feature unseen interviews from Co Fermanagh racehorse owner Barney Curley.

Eamonn Holmes will also take part in an interview series on Joe Duffy’s ‘The Meaning of Life’, while Rostrevor’s former Irish President Mary McAleese examines the role religion played in causing and resolving the Troubles.

RTE’s group head of factual Sean Mac Giolla Phadraig said the team at the broadcaster have “truly excelled and delivered” a wonderful selection of documentaries during a incredibly challenging year.

“There are so many highlights for viewers: from Conor Ferguson’s beautiful tribute to his much-missed wife Keelin Shanley, to Nuala Cunningham and Gerry Gregg’s landmark documentary series on the Magdalene Laundries, Ireland’s Dirty Laundry,” he said.

“Our documentary line up is also full of one-off gems: from the charm of Alex Fegan’s The Irish Wedding to Ken Wardrop’s Cocooned, which charts the experiences of Ireland’s over-70s as they navigate their way through the pandemic.

“This season will also see more documentary series in the schedule than ever before, with series like Quinn Country, which charts the rise and fall of entrepreneur Sean Quinn and Crimes and Confessions, which re-examines some of the cases investigated by the murder squad in the 1970s.

“On RTE Radio 1, the new season of Documentary on One continues with its usual selection of must-listen stories.

“We’re very grateful to the producers who have worked tirelessly to deliver this great range of programmes and look forward to bringing them to our audiences – on radio and television - to enjoy over the coming months.”