New scheme finds lower Belfast speed limit saves lives – as it’s revealed 50 people were killed on NI roads in 2021

Researchers have said cutting Belfast city speed limits would reduce road deaths and injuries significantly after a scheme on our streets led to a drop in casualties and collisions.

The new study suggested imposing city speed limits of 20mph to reduce road deaths by almost a quarter and serious injuries by a third.

The 20 mph speed limit applies to 76 streets in Belfast city centre.

Research by a number of UK universities including academics from Queen’s University was conducted in Belfast where it led to a 2% drop in the number of casualties and collisions on city centre streets after the lower speed limit was imposed there.

QUB Professor Ruth Hunter said: “City-wide expansion of 20mph limits in Belfast would likely lead to further reductions in casualties, collisions and other important public health outcomes.”

It comes as it was revealed 50 people were killed on Northern Ireland roads in 2021.

The death rate is down from the baseline figure of 126 in the period between 2004 and 2008 – a reduction of 60%.

The latest figure only represents an 11% year on year drop compared to 2020.

The Northern Ireland Road Safety Strategy (NIRSS) to 2020 reveals 809 people were seriously injured in road crashes last year.

That’s up 36% more compared to two years ago but 27% less than the baseline figure of 1,111.

The latest Annual Statistical Report shows the number of serious injuries has dropped considerably since the baseline, despite accounting for the largest yearly percentage increase between 2020 and 2021.

There were 80 children aged between 0 and 15 killed or seriously injured in traffic collisions which was up 25 from 2020.

It marks a drop of 37% compared to the baseline figure of 128, but a surge of 45% over the year.

In the 16-24 age bracket 180 young people were killed or seriously injured on our roads.

That’s 41% higher than 2020 but 51% below the baseline of 366.

The Department for Infrastructure has stressed the changes should be viewed in the context of lockdown measures during the pandemic. Traffic flows fell considerably from March 2020 before increasing again in 2021 as restrictions eased.