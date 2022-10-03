New search for remains of Disappeared teen Columba McVeigh last seen in 1975

The family of "Disappeared" teenager Columba McVeigh has said they are "hopeful" his remains will be found as a new search for his body begins today.

The 19-year-old from Donaghmore was last seen in November 1975.

Excavators will return to Bragan bog near Emyvale in Co Monaghan today to start a new search effort, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) said.

His brother Oliver spoke to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the search.

He said the family remains “hopeful” that they will find Columba.

"It is the fifth search so we are realistic. I hope we find him but we've had our hopes dashed before with previous searches.

He added: “If anyone has information or knows anything about Columba, they need to come forward. All we want to do as a family, is to give him a proper Christian burial which he is entitled to as much as anyone else.

“My thoughts go to my mother, she always wanted to give him a burial and to mark his grave” he said.

The most recent search ended in September 2019 without finding Mr McVeigh's remains.

Geoff Knupfer, the ICLVR's lead forensic investigator, said: "I'll repeat what I said when we commenced the last search four years ago: we remain convinced that Columba was buried in Bragan Bog.

"The fact that we have not found his remains after a number of searches is deeply disappointing and frustrating especially for the McVeigh family.

"Back in 2014 we found Brendan Megraw's remains 15 years after the first search on Oristown Bog, Co Meath.

"While we never discuss the information we are working from suffice it to say we would not be searching unless we believed that there was a credible reason for doing so."

Jon Hill, senior investigator with the ICLVR, will take operational control of the search.

He said: "We are looking at an area of around two acres which we'll work on in two phases.

"In terms of how the search will progress, much will depend on the weather and the state of the bog.

"There is an additional challenge in that part of the area is forested but we'll deal with that if we have to further down the line.

"We are working with a highly experienced team of contractors and archaeologists and we will do our utmost to bring this search to a successful conclusion for the McVeigh family.”

Mr Knupfer reiterated his appeal for information in four outstanding "Disappeared" cases — Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire.

"The role of the ICLVR is purely humanitarian and our only desire is to bring the remains of their loved ones home to their families so that they can be given a Christian burial.

"We do not carry out speculative searches."

The ICLVR can be contacted by telephone 00800-55585500, international +353 1 602 8655 or by email at Secretary@iclvr.ie.