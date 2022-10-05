New secure cycle parking facility launched in Belfast city centre as council teams up with CastleCourt

Leona Barr (left), Centre Manager at CastleCourt Shopping Centre, is pictured with Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor councillor Michelle Kelly at the opening of The Bike Yard. Pic: Belfast City Council.

A new free and secure public cycle parking facility has opened with the hope that it will help bring people into Belfast city centre by “as many different methods as possible”.

The Bike Yard opened on Tuesday after a partnership between Belfast City Council and CastleCourt Shopping Centre, with funding from the Department for Infrastructure.

The parking facility can be accessed via the pedestrian access to CastleCourt car park from Gresham Street and Smithfield Market and will be open from 7am-7pm Monday to Wednesday, and Friday and Saturday; and from 7am-10pm on Thursday; and 12-7pm on Sunday.

The Bike Yard can house 24 bikes and offers all-day on site security.

Located within reach of City Hall, the new Ulster University campus, and the site of Belfast Stories – it’s in the heart of the city centre and accessible to all.

Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor, councillor Michelle Kelly said The Bike Yard is part of the council’s ‘Bolder Vision’ plan.

“We’re passionate about promoting wellbeing for all, prioritising walking, cycling and public transport, creating lively, safe and green streets and removing barriers to movement between the city centre and surrounding communities,” she said.

"Providing secure cycle parking is another small, but important step to encouraging people to move away from relying on their cars to get around."

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said The Bike Yard will increase the opportunities for cycling to and from the city centre.

CastleCourt Shopping Centre manager Leona Barr, added: “With more people coming into the city on a daily basis, we’re proud to be part of the solution to allow for more sustainable travel solutions with Belfast City Council.”

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth, who initially brought forward the motion to launch the space in 2020, said he was driven to provide the facility due to the rise in people cycling into the city centre and the use of e-bikes.

E-bikes - or electric bicycles – are electrically powered vehicles, often used by cyclists who are travelling large distances.

Some can hit up to 80mph, and while they have been around for decades, their popularity surged during the Covid-19 pandemic due to their eco-friendly nature.

“E-bikes are not cheap, and people have been saying to the Green Party for ages that they didn’t feel comfortable leaving them around the city centre," said Mr Smyth.

He added that he is aware of the current crime issues in Belfast city centre which contributes to cyclists’ fears about leaving their bikes - some of which can cost up to £600 - locked up around Belfast.

“It’s all about getting people into the city centre, by alternative methods,” continued Mr Smyth.

“Studies show people who bring their car in stay for a shorter length of time than those who use other forms of transport, so it has an economic benefit as well."