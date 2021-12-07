New Shadow NI Secretary invited to visit those ‘impacted by Protocol’ by DUP leader Donaldson

Donaldson also presses Lord Frost for ‘decisive action’ on Irish Sea border

The new Shadow Secretary of State Peter Kyle has been invited to Northern Ireland to assess the “damage” done by the protocol, the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

Mr Donaldson said the invite came during the pair’s first meeting on Tuesday, with the discussion dominated by the protocol and the leader hoping to meet directly with the Labour MP in Northern Ireland in the coming weeks and months.

Mr Kyle was promoted to the role by party leader Sir Keir Starmer, having previously served as Labour’s Shadow Schools Minister since May of this year and replacing Louise Haigh.

The MP for Hove and Portslade, Mr Kyle, has been an MP since 2015 and has previously served as Shadow Minister for Victims and Youth Justice.

The DUP leader said he has invited Mr Kyle to visit Northern Ireland and to hear directly from those “impacted by the protocol”.

“Mr Kyle takes up his post at a difficult time for Northern Ireland, as a result of the political, economic and societal instability caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol,” said Mr Donaldson.

“It must be a matter of concern to the Labour Party, that not a single unionist MLA or MP supports the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“As the Labour Leader clearly stated on his last visit to Northern Ireland, he understands the concerns of communities and businesses about the problems caused by the Protocol.

“It is vital that these concerns are addressed and resolved so that the political institutions can continue to operate, with the Irish Sea border removed and Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K. Internal Market fully restored.”

He added: “I have invited Peter to Northern Ireland to witness first-hand the damage being caused on a daily basis by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“There is a clear responsibility upon the Shadow Secretary of State to ensure he hears from those directly impacted by the Protocol and I look forward to him taking up my request.

“The Labour Party has in the past played an important role in achieving political progress in Northern Ireland. I look forward to Peter’s support in ending the uncertainty caused by the Protocol, to allow Northern Ireland to continue to move forward.”

Last week Brexit minister Lord Frost said "significant" gaps still remain following his latest talks with the European Commission on the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement, he confirmed the UK remained ready to trigger Article 16 - suspending some of the arrangements in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement - if a settlement cannot be found.

Mr Donaldson also held a meeting with Lord Frost on Tuesday and again reiterated his call for “decisive action to remove the Irish Sea Border”.

"No amount of window dressing, tinkering around the edges or extensions to so called grace periods will provide an acceptable way forward,” he added.

“As I made clear to Lord Frost, actions not words are now required by the Government.”

The protocol was negotiated to avoid a hard border with Ireland, by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

But unionists have been pressuring for it to be scrapped because of the trade barriers it has created on products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.