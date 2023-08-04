New skateboarding facility costing almost £200k approved for Co Antrim park

A new £182,000 skate park has been approved for Larne Town Park.

The skate park is designed to cater for skateboards, BMXs, scooters and in-line skates, along with disabled access requirements.

It will have three distinct areas – a street section with low level equipment where riders can practise technical tricks, a faster paced ramp section with a jump box and a mini section featuring bowl elements.

The facility will be suitable for all ages and skill levels.

A report by Mid and East Antrim Council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee said: “The introduction of the People’s Park skate park [in Ballymena] has delivered on the hard to reach age group.

“While the development of a play park provides a recreation facility for those aged 12 and under, it has demonstrated that a skate park can provide a recreational activity for all age groups and the nature of the sport is inclusive.

“Urban sports has demonstrated a breakdown of barriers in terms of gender and perceived background. In addition, people will travel to make use of a quality skate park.”

The council said the aim of skate park provision is to provide a “modern, value for money, urban sport facility in Larne town, provide equipment suitable for children of all ages and inclusive opportunities suitable for children and young people with a range of play needs”.

Last September, the council said that it was looking for a “potentially suitable location” for a new skate park within the Larne area after the opening of a facility at People’s Park.

Commenting after the decision to approve the skate park in Larne, Alliance councillor Maeve Donnelly said: “It’ll be a brilliant resource for teens in a gorgeous setting and central to the town.

“It’s something councillors have been working on for many years and finally coming to pass.”

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons added: “This will be a recreational space for users of all ages. Glad to see this important project progressing.”