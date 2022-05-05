New sloth arrives at Belfast Zoo as keepers hope for a ‘slow burn romance’

Love could be in the air at Belfast Zoo with the arrival of a new laid back resident from Germany.

Priscita is a female two-toed sloth who arrived in Northern Ireland after a visit from a German zoo.

Zoo keepers are hoping the one-and-a-half year old will be the perfect match of Belfast’s resident male sloth, Enrique.

Two-toed sloths are native to Central and South America, spending most of their lives upside down in trees.

They eat, sleep, mate and even give birth from their position high up among the rainforest branches

As solitary animals, they have a low metabolic rate which lets them survive on little or poor quality food.

As such they only come to the ground once a week to go to the toilet.

A unique quirk of the sloth is that they are the only mammal where the hair grows in the opposite direction to other animals, allowing rain water to run off their bodies as they hang upside down in trees.

While there are high hopes that Priscita and Enrique will catch each other’s eye in the branches, Zoo Curator Linda Frew explained why it could be some time before a baby sloth arrives.

“We are delighted to have a new female sloth at Belfast Zoo as they are one of our most popular species with visitors,” she said.

"Female two-toed sloths reach ‘full maturity’ and can breed from when they’re three years old. “They are pregnant for about six months. When born, baby sloths spend their first few weeks clinging closely to their mother.”

She added: “Priscita is only one-and-a-half years old so they have plenty of time to get to know each other before we can hope for any babies!”

Sloths at Belfast Zoo are traditionally homed in the Rainforest House but visitors can currently view Enrique and his new “girlfriend” in the gorilla house.

