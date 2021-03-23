New speed limits at 103 local schools

It came as most children returned to class yesterday for the first time since December.

Ms Mallon said: "I made a commitment in September last year to bring forward legislation to introduce part-time speed limits at around 100 schools across Northern Ireland so that parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from school every day.

"I can today announce that part-time speed limits have now been set in legislation for 103 schools at 90 sites across Northern Ireland. Children, parents and teachers in every part of the north will see positive, practical changes to limit vehicles speeding on the roads around their schools."

At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundels with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.

This follows trials at a number of schools in 2019 when it was found they reduced the average speed.