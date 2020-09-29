New Stormont laws on problem gambling demanded

Call for change as Stormont inquiry begins

Most people want to see strict new laws to address problem gambling in Northern Ireland, according to a poll.

Of those surveyed, 60% want a complete ban on gambling advertising here.

An MLA who went public about how a gambling addiction almost ruined his life, said he hopes the overwhelming support for a change to gambling laws will result in action at Stormont to prevent the same thing happening to other families.

Earlier this year Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan revealed how an eight-year addiction cost him more than £100,000.

Now, as deputy chair of an all-party group at Stormont, he is hoping his personal experience will lend weight to the campaign to have gambling addiction treated as a public health issue.

New research unveiled at the launch of the Stormont Inquiry on Reducing Harm Related to Gambling today examines how best to reform Northern Ireland's obsolete gambling legislation, which pre-dates the internet. It reveals that 80% now want to see limits on how much customers can deposit in online gambling accounts.

A further 80% also want online gambling to be subject to the same rules and limits as land-based gambling.

While 60% want to see an outright ban on gambling advertising, just 20% believe that current gambling regulations do a good job protecting customers.

"There were times, lots of times, when we had no money to buy food to eat, where my children had to go without necessities, where the mortgage wasn't paid and I wasn't able to fuel the car," Mr McGuigan said.

"I've learned first hand how seriously this can impact a life. Legislation here is hopelessly out of date, but more than that I want to see gambling treated as a public health issue.

"This isn't about stopping gambling altogether, but companies make most of their money from a very few individuals.

"It's about putting protective measures in place, particularly as more young people and women are finding themselves involved."

In 2016, a Department for Communities survey identified 2.3% of the population as having a gambling problem, four times higher than the British average.

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler, the committee chair, said: "Support for change cuts across all sections of society, with people from all political traditions uniting in demanding reform.

"We will be examining what needs to be done to reduce gambling-related harms and, as part of that process, inviting organisations and individuals to write in with submissions.

"We will also be hearing oral evidence from November. Once our report is completed, we will send recommendations to the Northern Ireland Executive.

"What is already clear is that new regulations should be focused on protecting vulnerable people and their families, putting the consumer first."