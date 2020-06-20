New Ulster University vice-chancellor to earn £300k

Ulster University is seeking a new vice-chancellor to steer it through one of its most challenging periods ever.

The new post-holder, who is expected to receive a salary of around £300,000, will take the helm as the university moves through the post-lockdown landscape.

They will also oversee the completion of the new Belfast campus, to which the majority of the Jordanstown provision will move, as well as driving operations through the process of Brexit. The successful candidate will also play an instrumental role in the proposed Graduate Entry Medical School at its Magee Campus.

The facility will attract graduates to study, work and live in the north west and will train new doctors and help to address the ongoing medical workforce shortages here.

In its advertisement, UU said: "We are seeking to appoint a vice-chancellor with the vision, commitment and credibility to lead the university through a period of significant opportunity and change.

"You will develop and embed improved ways of working and promote new behaviours linked to the university's values of integrity, collaboration, enhancing potential and inclusion."

It added: "This position will be challenging, empowering and fulfilling.

"It will offer an experienced and inspirational leader the opportunity to guide and direct the strategy to fulfil Ulster University's ambition and deliver an outstanding experience for our students, staff and partners."

In February the university's former vice-chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon left the role.

He took up the top position at Ulster University in the summer of 2015 and has now moved on to become vice-chancellor at the University of Canberra. He was replaced at UU on an interim basis by Professor Paul Bartholomew.

The BBC reported that in an email to staff in recent weeks Professor Bartholomew said the unprecedented financial demands from the Covid-19 pandemic would mean reducing staff numbers as part of a cost-cutting exercise at the university.

Ulster University has approximately 27,000 students and 2,700 staff across four campuses - Belfast, Coleraine, Jordanstown and Magee.

It is currently completing a new campus in Belfast City centre.