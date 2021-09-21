New Victims of Crime Commissioner to be established in Northern Ireland

A new Victims of Crime Commissioner is to be established in Northern Ireland, according to the Justice Minister Naomi Long.

The Alliance Party leader said the commissioner designate would be appointed after a public recruitment process begins in “the coming weeks”, with the role focused on advocating for the victims of crime.

Earlier this year Ms Long launched a public consultation on proposals for improving the experience of victims and witnesses within the criminal justice system here.

Tuesday’s announcement comes following that consultation process, with the minister saying this was part of her plan to “put the needs and interests of victims at the centre of our justice system”.

Last year, a report by the Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland said victims and witnesses remain "fundamentally unaware" of their rights to information, support and protection within the criminal justice system.

At the time, the CJI report said while there had been improvement in recent years, services to assist victims and witnesses are still not being consistently delivered to a quality standard.

Ms Long said: “I have heard first hand from those who have been deeply affected by their experiences as victims of crime, and I want to pay tribute to them for sharing their experiences with me.

“Having listened to victims and considering the evidence presented to me, I believe that establishing a new Victims of Crime Commissioner for Northern Ireland would strengthen what we are already doing and help to put victims’ needs and interests where they should be.

“Given that it will not be possible to legislate for such a role in this mandate, and in order to ensure this voice for victims can be introduced as quickly as possible, this office will take the form of a Victims of Crime Commissioner Designate until legislation can be taken forward for a statutory Victims of Crime Commissioner.

“I believe that a Victims of Crime Commissioner Designate will provide a voice for victims; promote and encourage good practice; review the adequacy and effectiveness of our laws and operational practices; champion delivery of Charter entitlements and challenge, advise and make recommendations to me and to criminal justice agencies, to ultimately push us to deliver improved outcomes for victims.”