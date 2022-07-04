New wave of Covid could be with us for months as immunity fades: experts

Fresh vaccines may be needed to tackle more transmissible strains

The current wave of Covid could “linger on for months” as people who have suffered previous variants of the virus don’t appear to be protected from the latest strain, experts have warned.

Scientists are asking for vaccine updates to tackle the latest surge in cases as infection numbers soar to near-record levels.

It follows reports that one in 25 people here is currently infected by one of the latest Omicron variants. This is up from one in 75 last month.

In response, the Department of Health has announced that lateral flow tests would continue to be made available until the end of July.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory in the Republic, warned of the latest variants being “sufficiently different” and capable of reinfection in those who had been infected earlier this year.

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week programme, Dr Gascun said an Omicron-specific vaccine was being developed, but it remains unclear if it would pass regulatory tests before an expected winter upsurge.

Discussing immunity levels, Dr Gascun said “the problem is that people who were infected with B.A1 don’t have protection against B.A4 and B.A5”.

“The durability of immunity against people who were infected by Omicron variants is maybe even shorter than the previous variants, Alpha and Delta,” he added.

Dr Connor Bamford from Queen’s University Belfast warned “there’s also the good chance that this new wave lingers on for a few months”.

“Over the last month or so we have seen a large increase in numbers infected with now about 5% infected at this very moment.

“This has also led to an increase in people going to hospital and deaths have likely begun to tick upwards, whereas before they were decreasing.

“The best and easiest things we can do to help are to get vaccinated and get additional boosters if offered; continue to test and isolate and be considerate if positive or with symptoms; reduce risky interactions in crowded spaces, and wear masks.”

Fresh data emerging from Japan has suggested that the BA.4 and BA.5 variants are more transmissible than the original Omicron strain and could be capable of causing severe infections.

Professor Kei Sato, a virologist from the University of Tokyo, whose research indicated the dangers of the new variants, has said that now “might be the time” to be developing fresh vaccines.

However, Prof Sato also warned of another sudden shift in the genetic make-up of the virus — as was previously witnessed between the Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron strains — which could undermine vaccine efforts.

Professor Aris Katzourakis, an expert in evolution and genomics at the University of Oxford, said that “had also suggested further evolution of the virus, threatening any current immunity.

“Moreover,over time, circulating variants will become more and more distant from the original strain that is used in our vaccines… thus, unless our vaccines are updated, there may come a point where protection against severe disease is further diminished”.

Regardless, Professor David Robertson, head of viral genomics and bioinformatics at the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Virus Research, urged for a vaccine booster specifically targeting the sub-variants.

“Omicron, particularly BA.5, is clearly more than able to infect vaccinated people, and continues to evolve unpredictably, so protecting people from it and future variants is the logical thing to do.

“It seems sensible to give it [an updated vaccine] to everybody. If we end up with these new variants infecting lots of people, then you get lots of sick people — it just seems a no-brainer to vaccinate people,” he said.

Whilst hospitalisations and deaths are yet to reach the heights seen in previous waves, Prof Robertson has warned that there “could be a problem if there’s large number of infections occurring, particularly for the more vulnerable groups”.

Whilst admissions remain manageable, UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dame Jenny Harries, warned that cases are expected to rise and further impact treatments across the health service.

She told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “It doesn’t look as though that wave has finished yet, so we would anticipate that hospital cases will rise. And it’s possible, quite likely, that they will actually peak over the previous BA.2 wave.”

“Whilst we have an armament now of vaccines and antiviral treatments, we do have, as you’ve just highlighted, a rise in hospital admissions and occupancy,” she said. “And that means it’s not just Covid that we’re concerned about, but it’s actually our ability to treat other illnesses as well.”