New weather warning for ice issued for Northern Ireland as cold snap continues

Translink services have been affected across NI and some schools closures

Aerial Image of snow on the outskirts of Ballyclare (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A new yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Northern Ireland, with the public being advised to be careful due to slippery conditions.

The warning will be in effect from 5pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

It comes on the back of a separate snow and ice warning which will end at midday today.

In relation to the latest ice warning, some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.

There may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Wintry showers will gradually die out through Thursday night and with skies clearing, surfaces are expected to fall below freezing leading to ice developing on untreated surfaces.”

The ice warning is in force for Antrim, Derry and Down.

A number of Translink services have been impacted by the weather conditions.

Providing an update on Metro services in Belfast, Translink said: “Due to poor weather conditions this morning 1F services will terminate at SandyKnowes, 12C will not serve Thornbury and 4C will terminate at Millmount Road Roundabout. We will keep you updated from here (Twitter).”

In terms of the north-west, Translink added: “Due to poor weather conditions please allow for delays / disruption to services. Goldline services are operating.

In Antrim, Ulsterbus services to local estates will not operate.

“Some country services/ school & Foyle Metro will still be affected.”

In Coleraine the following services will not operate: Ulsterbus 118/117/134/178C/ 178/ 132/ 171/ 117 because roads in the area are ungritted.

In addition, the 131i/131 school services and 252c/252a school services in Coleraine will not operate on Thursday morning.

Translink has said that in Newtownards, it is currently unable to service Ringhaddy or Strangford Heights.

“Stratheden Heights - we are unable to service Mandeville and Coleen Avenue. Beverley Heights – only Beverley Avenue will be served,” a spokesperson said.

School closures

Western area

St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP

Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT

St Canice's Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW

St Patrick's Primary School Newtownstewart, Dublin Street, BT78 4AQ

St Mary's Primary School Gortnaghey, 82 Gortnaghey Road, BT47 4PZ

North Eastern area

St Patrick's Primary School Glenariff, 244 Garron Road, BT44 0RB

St Ciaran's Primary School, 132 Layde Road, BT44 0NJ

Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ