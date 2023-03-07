New weather warning for snow and ice across Northern Ireland issued amid road warning

A new weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across Northern Ireland.

The yellow alert will come into force at 7pm on Tuesday and remain in place until 9am on Wednesday.

"Snow showers and ice may lead to some minor travel disruption,” the Met Office website states.

It applies to counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.

"A few scattered snow showers will continue to affect parts of northern and eastern Northern Ireland overnight, particularly during the first half of the night,” according to the latest forecast.

"These may lead to some locations seeing 1-2 cm of snow accumulating on untreated surfaces; a few icy patches are also probable.”

Temperatures plummeted overnight as cold northerly air continued to sink south over the UK resulting in a flurry of snow showers.

Clear spells overnight also resulted in widespread frost with daytime temperatures expected to remain low for the rest of the week.

Residents across NI have been sharing images on social media.

A yellow weather warning expired at 10am on Tuesday.

Snow is falling in Ballyarnett, Derry. pic.twitter.com/yg75jP9LJV — Emma Ryan (@EmmaRyan05) March 6, 2023

However, a further warning will come into force at 3pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday when up to 10cm of snow could fall on lower ground.

Hilly areas could see as much as 20cm fall.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said the mercury will struggle to climb above 4C during the day with cold conditions expected to last throughout the week.

"It will become increasingly unsettled as the week goes on with potential for significant snowfall across Northern Ireland on Thursday into Friday,” he added.

Some snow in Northern Ireland this morning... Might play on it a little bit before work 😋 pic.twitter.com/GFyds7RE9U — Best Boy (@SnowyBestboy) March 7, 2023

"There is a lot of uncertainty at this point though, but 5-10cm is possible on lower ground with 15-20cm on higher ground.”

The director of engineering at the Department for Infrastructure has warned that it does not have the capacity to carry out adequate gritting services on Thursday and Friday.

David Porter blamed the lack of resources on ongoing strike action.

"So far it’s been as expected, but we are very concerned by what is being forecast later this week,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Portrush, Northern Ireland. Starting to snow so decided to give the beach a miss today. pic.twitter.com/rq7omp1t3D — Robbie (@Warwicktweets) March 7, 2023

“Disruptive snow and continuous snow will give us very significant issues because of the reduced capacity in our gritting service, winter fleet, because of the ongoing industrial action by some of the industrial unions.”

Mr Porter confirmed the normal procedure of “constant gritting” during heavy snowfall will not be possible as he urged members of the public to carefully consider travel plans and take extra care on the roads.