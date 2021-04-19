New woodland to be created at Belfast's Cave Hill Country Park under restoration plans

The Woodland Trust in Northern Ireland have confirmed they have acquired new land in the Belfast Hills, with plans to conserve and restore the site.

The 98-hectare site next to Cave Hill Country Park will be opened to the public for free, once work to restore the area is completed

It is thought the Woodland Trust plan to create a new space for native woodland and wildlife to thrive, after receiving funds as part of the Biffa Award from the Landfill Communities Fund - a tax credit scheme to restore areas in the vicinity of landfill sites.

The new site borders Cave Hill Country Park, which attracts over 270,000 visitors every year from Belfast and the surrounding areas and will link existing trails and pathways through Divis and the Belfast Hills.

The Woodland Trust say the site includes 60 hectares of wet heath ideal for broadleaved woodland creation and 35 hectares of good quality grassland which includes key plant species.

Ian McCurley, Director of Woodland Trust Northern Ireland, said: “We want to thank Biffa Award who have donated £550,000 and NIEA who have funded £50,000 allowing the Woodland Trust to purchase the land in Belfast Hills.

“This is an incredible investment, and we are excited about the opportunity to create a new native woodland within a short drive of the population of greater Belfast, Newtownabbey and South Antrim.

“We need to rapidly increase tree cover to help reach net zero carbon emissions and tackle the declines in wildlife. We want to conserve the land in the Belfast Hills and restore it to a beautiful habitat for people and nature.”

Welcoming the announcement, Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots added that the plans would “protect and enhance important wildlife habitats” alongside creating “valuable new woodland” through tree planting.