New Year’s Eve guide: Everything you need to know to ring in 2022

Vaccine certification is required for entry to hospitality venues this New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is set to be a lot different once again this year, with new Covid rules in place in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Here is a guide of what's on, what the rules are and more, to prepare you to ring in the new year.

RULES FOR GOING OUT

If you're getting dressed to the nines for a night of the tiles on Friday, you need to be mindful of the Covid restrictions in place to avoid disappointment.

Nightclubs have been shuttered, while dancing is also prohibited in hospitality venues — except for weddings.

Bars and other spots have returned to table service only, so at least there will be no queuing up at the bar this time.

All standing indoor events are banned, while seated and outdoor events are allowed, however the wearing of face coverings is advised in these cases.

If you fancy a meal out on NYE, a maximum of six people — or 10 from a single household — are allowed at a table. Hospitality venues also have a Covid certification system in place, meaning you will need proof of vaccination or a negative test result to be permitted entry.

RULES FOR STAYING IN

If you're planning on staying in this New Year's Eve, there are a few rules in place for gatherings, and it is strongly recommended that household mixing should be limited to three households.

No more than 30 people are allowed to meet in a private home and stay overnight. Restrictions are also still in place limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 30 people in domestic settings.

Residents have also been advised to keep rooms well-ventilated, maintain social distancing and wash your hands well and often.

WHAT'S ON

While nightclubs are closed and dancing is not allowed in pubs, there is still a range of events taking place this New Year's Eve.

The Observatory in Belfast's Grand Central Hotel is hosting a 'Roaring 20s Cocktail Party', including live music, bagpipes at midnight and a selection of tapas.

Fratelli Ristorante at the Galgorm Resort and Spa is offering a four-course meal, entertainment, fireworks and a piper to ring in the 2022.

Over at the Marine Court Hotel, music lovers can be treated to the Abba New Year's Eve Ball, featuring a three-course meal, bubbly and top tunes from everyone's favourite Swedish popstars. Derry's City Hotel is also hosting a New Year's Eve Ball, with a drinks reception, six-course banquet and live entertainment.

WHAT'S NOT ON

Most NYE celebrations in the past in Northern Ireland, like many other places, have featured dancing and fireworks, however this year things are different.

Nightclubs are closed and dancing is not allowed, while public firework displays are also not going ahead.

Many theatres have also shut their doors, so a NYE show is doubtful, with the latest being Belfast's MAC. The Waterfront Hall has also announced the cancellation of the rest of its pantomime shows for this year.

BE PREPARED

As mentioned previously, a vaccine certification scheme is in place for hospitality venues — meaning you need proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours, to gain entry.

Many venues are asking for ID also to verify your Covid status and proof of a negative lateral flow test should be registered with the NHS — so don't simply show up with a negative test in your hand.

Even if you are vaccinated, it is strongly advised that you take a lateral flow test before attending gatherings or having a night on the town.

WEATHER

While Northern Ireland missed out on a white Christmas, and had to deal with two major storms recently, New Year's Eve this year is set to be the mildest on record.

For many, there will be no need to bring out the umbrellas, with a low-pressure system coming in with a plume of warm air up from the south-west pushing temperatures up to the teens, and any overnight rain on NYE is set to disperse by the morning of New Year's Day.

New Year's Day is set to be mild and windy, with occasional spots of rain.