New Year’s Honours: Full list of Northern Ireland recipients

Bethany Firth at the Tokyo Paralympics: PA

The New Year Honours list includes Tokyo heroes Jason Smyth and Bethany Firth, Superbike champ Jonathan Rea and Ian Marshall, the first unionist politician elected to the Irish Seanad.

Order of the Bath: Companions of the Order of the Bath

Richard James Pengelly. Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Service and Permanent Secretary, Department of Health Northern Ireland. For services to Health and to the Government.

Order of the British Empire: Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

John Johnston. Deputy Secretary, Healthcare Policy Group, Department of Health. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Order of the British Empire: Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Clark Samuel Bailie. For services to Housing and Public Management in Northern Ireland.

Evelyn Margaret Cosgrove. Lately Principal, St Mary’s High School, Newry. For services to Education.

Bethany Charlotte Firth. For services to Swimming

Grainne Doran. General Practitioner, Northern Ireland and lately Chair, Royal College of General Practitioners Northern Ireland Council. For services to General Practice.

Raymond Hutchinson. Managing Director, Gilbert-Ash. For services to the Construction Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion.

Marie Alea Mary Greenwood Mallon MBE. Chair, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Industrial and Employment Relations in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.

Ian James Marshall. For Public and Political Service

Sean McCarry. Regional Commander, Community Rescue Service. For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Bridget Isabella Mongan. Director, Adult Services and Prison Healthcare, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Prison Health Care and Social Work in Northern Ireland.

Stephen Orr. Chief Executive, Catalyst. For services to Innovation

Jonathan Rea MBE. For services to Motorcycle Racing.

Hilary Ann Margaret Singleton. Board Member, International Fund for Ireland. For services to the Community Sector.

Kevin Francis Sweeney. Lately Head, Central Survey Unit, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19.

Julie Christina Bingham Taggart. Principal, Nendrum College, Comber, Northern Ireland. For services to Education.

Order of the British Empire: Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Wendy Jane Anne Anderson. Respiratory Consultant, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare, particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Roger Colin Armstrong. For services to Storytelling in Northern Ireland.

Peter Richard Briggs. For services to Judo.

Elizabeth Mary Buchanan. Ward Manager, Respiratory Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital. For services to Nursing in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.

Simon Peter Darby. Social Worker, Young Lives vs Cancer. For services to Teenagers and Young Adults with Cancer in Northern Ireland.

Ezekiel Graham Dodds. For Public Service to Communities across Northern Ireland.

David Robert Martin Donaldson. For services to Charity and to the Community in Northern Ireland.

Kenneth Ross Donaldson. Director of Services, South East Fermanagh Foundation. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Maureen Elizabeth Dunn. For services to Drama and the Performing Arts in Northern Ireland.

Monica Mary Fitzpatrick. Deputy Principal, Equality and LGBT Policy Unit, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Equality and LGBT Rights and voluntary services to Law and Order.

Edith Mary Adelaide Fleck. For services to the Community in Northern Ireland.

Imelda Gavin. Compliance Officer, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Excise Compliance Strategy

Dr Samuel Grant. For services to the community in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Allison Josephine Gray. For services to St John Ambulance in Northern Ireland.

Richard Terence Greer. Forensic Case Manager, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Gareth Robert Armstrong. Hetherington Temporary Chair, Governing Body, SERC. For services to Further Education.

Heather Sara Houston. Lecturer, Belfast Metropolitan College. For services to Further Education and Older People in Northern Ireland.

Oliver Brendan Jeffers. Author and Illustrator. For services to the Arts

Paul Mark Johnston. Head Coach and Project Manager, Monkstown Amateur Boxing Club. For services to Sport and to the community in County Antrim.

Reynold James Kirk. For services to the North Irish Horse Regimental Association and to the Carrickfergus Community Heritage Project.

Trevor William Lockhart. Chief Executive, Fane Valley Co-operative Society Limited. For services to the Agri-Food Industry and the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Mairead Mackle. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tarasis Enterprises. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Frederick George Magee. For services to Association Football in East Belfast.

Anne Mairead Maguire Lately Project Lead Digital Admissions, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education.

Janet McAlister. Lately Lead Officer, School Catering Service, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Margaret Pearl McBride. Vice Principal, Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, Northern Ireland. For services to Education.

Jackie McCoy. Professor, Management Development and Associate Dean for Global Engagement, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education, to Business and to the Arts.

Angela Mary Veronica McIntyre. DL For services to the Foyle Hospice and the community in County Londonderry.

Norman McKinley. Executive Director, UK Operations, British Red Cross. For services to the Covid-19 Response

William James McLarnin. For services to Scouting and Voluntary Service in County Down.

Jacqueline Mai Moore. For services to Girl Guiding in Northern Ireland.

Elizabeth Anne Morrison. Founder Member, Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd, Northern Ireland. For services to the Promotion of the Aberdeen Angus Breed and to Agriculture

Colin Hugh Neill. Chief Executive, Hospitality Ulster. For services to the Hospitality Industry in Northern Ireland

Judith Anne Owens. Chief Executive, Titanic Belfast. For services to Tourism.

Zaron Perry. Lately Principal, Trinity Nursery School, Bangor, Northern Ireland. For services to Pre-School Education.

Thomas Stephen Stirling Reid. Chief Officer, Belfast Harbour Police. For services to the Maritime Industry.

Robert William Scott. Chief Executive, Prison Fellowship, Northern Ireland. For services to Prisoners and their Families in Northern Ireland.

Edwin John Shanks. For services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Jason Smyth. For services to Paralympic Athletics and the Sporting Community in Northern Ireland.

Angela Thompson. For Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.

Caroline Jane Wells. DL Director, JComms. For services to the Public Relations Industry, to the Economy and to the community in Northern

Order of the British Empire: Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Samuel Wesley Atchison. Lately Editor, Tyrone Constitution and Strabane Weekly News. For services to Journalism and the community in County Tyrone.

Margaret Ellen Beattie. For services to the Girls’ Brigade in Northern Ireland.

Anne Brown. Counsellor, Women’s Aid, Belfast. For services to Victims of Domestic Violence.

Ruth Anne Caddell. For services to Education and to the community in Markethill, County Armagh.

James Johnston Chapman. Charge Hand Porter, Lisburn Health Centre, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care.

Joan Isobel Clements. Administrative Support Officer, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the Community in Northern Ireland.

Stephen Crawford. Founder, Coaching for Christ. For services to Young People in County Antrim.

Claire Louise Curran. For services to Mental Health in Northern Ireland.

Lorna Anne Moore Dane. For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Maureen Dunseath Driver. Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For Voluntary Service.

Mary Gordon-McBride. For services to the community in Enniskillen.

Ian Clive Humphreys. Chief Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. For services to the Environment.

Frances Rebecca Hunter. For services to the community in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

William James Edwin Johnston. Branch Manager, Omagh, Libraries Northern Ireland. For services to Public Libraries.

Kenneth Ian Jones. For services to Sport and Charity.

Gladys Kerr. For services to the Boys' Brigade and the community in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

Ethel Elizabeth Liggett. For services to the community in County Tyrone and to Nursing in Northern Ireland.

Gerard Lynch. For services to Education and to the community in County Londonderry.

Mary Lyttle. Enforcement of Judgments Office, Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service. For Public and Charitable services.

Mary Elizabeth McAuley. Assistant, Peter Pan Playgroup. For services to Pre-School Education.

George Ivor McCandless. For services to Golf in Northern Ireland.

Bronagh McDonnell. Bus Driver and Driver Mentor. For services to Public Transport and to Community Engagement in Northern Ireland.

William McFarland. For services to Music in County Antrim.

James Samuel McIlroy. For services to Athletics in Northern Ireland.

Mary Louise McIlwee. For services to Mental and Physical Wellbeing to vulnerable people in County Antrim.

Terence Adams McKeag. For services to Agriculture and to Equestrian Sport in Northern Ireland.

Catherine McKee. Senior Playgroup and Family Project Manager. For services to Children and Families in Belfast.

Robert John Ivor McMullan. Head of Parks, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. For public service during Covid-19.

Kathleen Moore. Lead Supervisor, Environmental Cleanliness Team, Belfast City Hospital. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19.

Marjory Elizabeth Mulligan. For services to Nursing and to Charity in Dungannon and South Tyrone.

Joseph Thomas O'Loughlin. For services to World War II History in County Fermanagh.

Lynda Elizabeth Ann Orr. For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

William James Rutherford. For services to the community in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

Mairead Angela Savage. Deputy Principal, Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. For services to Forestry.

Mary Elizabeth Sinnamon. For services to Education and the community in County Antrim.

Thomas Gordon Smyth. Board Member, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. For Public Service.

Ann Elizabeth Margaret Thompson. For services to Music and the community in Fintona, County Tyrone.

Alison Wallace. For services to the Community in County Londonderry during Covid-19.

William James Wilson. For services to the community in County Antrim.

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)

Daphne Elaine Duffy. Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland

Jason Patrick Murphy. Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland

Raymond Shaw. Inspector, Police Service of Northern Ireland