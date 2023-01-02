Newborn puppies arriving during New Year’s Eve party just latest in series of heart-warming animal stories in Northern Ireland

New arrivals in north Belfast the latest in a series of stories which prove that animals really are magic

Newborn puppies were among the first headline makers of 2023 – as a north Belfast family had their New Year festivities interrupted with the arrival of five tiny pups who came into the world just after the stroke of midnight.

We all love a happy animal story to put a smile on our face. So as we kickstart a new year – with hopefully lots of furry friends featuring in our stories – we take a look at some of the Belfast Telegraph’s un-fur-gettable animal headline makers.

Happy Birthday, Lizzie: Belfast Zoo’s oldest chimp celebrates landmark 50 years

Lizzie opening her presents (Credit: Alan Campbell)

In August, one of Belfast Zoo’s oldest residents celebrated a very special 50th birthday by enjoying a box of bananas with the rest of her family.

‘Lovely’ Lizzie the chimp was born in Belfast in 1972 to parents Josie and Tommy. She then moved to the £1m award-winning ape house when it was opened by renowned primatologist Jane Goodall in 1991.

Lizzie celebrated her birthday by tucking into her presents and enjoying a few well-deserved treats with her daughters, Kim and Lucy, and granddaughters, Phoebe and Pixie.

The birthday boxes given to Lizzie were designed to stimulate her brain and were packed with her favourite lettuce and ripe bananas, and she certainly enjoyed the extra attention from everyone at the zoo.

Speaking about the milestone moment, senior gorilla keeper Lara Clarke said: “For her exceptionally old age, Lizzie is a very vigorous elderly lady with a big, healthy appetite.

“She is the dominant female of the troop and is respected and loved by both her chimpanzee companions, as well as all of the keeping staff,” she added.

Belfast parrot goes viral after video emerges of it ordering a Chinese takeaway

Kelo the parrot.

A much-loved Belfast parrot went viral on TikTok after ordering a Chinese takeaway in a Northern Irish accent in October.

Kelo can be heard mimicking his owner, ordering “chicken rice” in the TikTok video, which gained over half a million views and 70,000 likes in just four days.

Viewers were shocked and amused with Kelo’s accent, but owner Linda Corry said he picked up the Northern Irish accent at a very young age.

“I got him when he was 13 weeks old and he just began speaking like us, repeating everything he heard,” she said.

The African grey parrot previously hit the headlines in 2017 after a video emerged of him chanting “Green and White Army” in support of the Northern Ireland football team.

Belfast Zoo welcomes birth of endangered giraffe ‘Handsome Henry’

Handsome Henry

Belfast Zoo welcomed a new addition in July with the birth of an endangered giraffe nicknamed ‘Handsome Henry’.

The Rothschild’s giraffe, who is officially named Ballyhenry, was born at the zoo to proud mum Casey.

Having laboured for two hours, she gave birth naturally at 2.30pm inside the giraffe house, which was closed to the public to allow for privacy during the bonding process.

Traditionally, Belfast Zoo names giraffes after places beginning with ‘Bally’.

The choice of Ballyhenry, a townland in Co Antrim, was picked by curator Raymond Robinson.

Although newborn giraffes normally weigh around 100kg and stand at 5ft 9in tall, Henry is comparatively petite at 5ft 7in.

The subspecies of Rothschild’s giraffes remains one of the most endangered, with estimates suggesting that only around 2,000 remain in the wild.

Speaking about Henry’s birth, Alyn Cairns, Belfast Zoo’s manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome little Henry to the herd at Belfast Zoo.

“We first welcomed Rothschild’s giraffes in 1988 and have since celebrated the birth of 39 calves.

“We’re proud to participate in a European breeding programme and collaborate with zoos around the world.

“Our breeding success helps to ensure that there is a ‘safety net’ population of this endangered subspecies.”

Facebook community rescues injured Duke the dog after online appeal

Duke the labrador

At the beginning of November, an estimated 300 people took part in a search, organised by Facebook group Lost and Found Pets North Down/Ards & Surrounding Areas/Rescue & Rehoming, to find a lost family pet.

Duke, a nine-year-old black labrador, went missing from the Stormont area at the end of October after being spooked by Halloween fireworks.

Duke’s owner, Stephen Cowen, was in England taking care of a personal matter.

With Cowen unable to look for his dog himself, the community took over for him.

“We were all out of our minds with fear,” said Cowen, who came home and joined the search but had to return to England the following evening.

Duke still hadn’t been found, but the group refused to give up.

Andrea Mannus, founder the Lost and Found Pets North Down/Ards & Surrounding Areas/Rescue & Rehoming group, organised the final search two days later.

Duke was found in Dundonald and taken to the vet by the group, who crowdfunded to pay for his vet bills.

He had to be sedated and kept overnight, but his injuries were mild and he quickly returned home.

Ms Mannus estimated that around 300 people took part in the search over the course of five days.

“There’s no hero of the hour here. It was every single person who was there,” she said.

Two endangered Francois’ langur monkeys born at Belfast Zoo

A newborn Francois' langur monkey at Belfast Zoo.

Two new François’ langur monkeys were born just over a month apart last year at Belfast Zoo.

The first of the new arrivals, to mother Chua, was spotted by keepers on March 2, while the second endangered newborn, to mother Nicolene, arrived on April 18.

The births are good news, as only an estimated 2,000 Francois’ langur monkeys are left in the wild.

Belfast Zoo curator Andrew Hope is in charge of looking after the breeding programme for the monkeys and is also responsible for coordinating the genetic and reproductive management of the captive population.

“It is always a great cause for celebration when a langur is born, as there is reason to believe their population has declined as much as 50% in the past three generations,” Mr Hope said.

“With an estimated population of less than 2,000 left in the wild, this species is in trouble. The biggest threats are poaching and habitat loss.”

Belfast is something of a home to the species, though, with 20 infants born here since 1994.

“Successful breeding within zoos is essential as it raises hope for this highly endangered species native to Vietnam and China,” Mr Hope added.

Russia's war with Ukraine: NI friends drive thousands of miles to reunite refugee with her beloved pet cat

Varvara Lymanska reunited with her cat Oksyk.

In June, a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee was reunited with her pet cat, Oksyk.

Varvara Lymanska and her parents, Alisa and Jack, left Ukraine in March due to the ongoing invasion from Russia.

While Alisa, Jack and Varvara were relieved to escape the conflict, they were devastated they had to leave their three-year-old Scottish fold, Oksyk, behind with other family members.

Two friends, Gerard Hughes and Kenny Campbell, who were growing disturbed by reports of mass murder, torture and rape, made the decision to join members of the Harley-Davidson Owners Group in England and Wales to help some of the millions of refugees.

When they heard about Oksyk, they realised their trip to Medyka, a refugee camp on the Polish-Ukrainian border, might be the perfect opportunity to help.

Varvara and her family were ecstatic to be reunited with Oksyk, with Alisa saying: “We are so happy... we never thought we would see him again.

“I’m not able to think a lot about home, because it’s too upsetting. I stopped looking at pictures of Oksyk because it made me so sad.

“We thought he would be killed in a bomb and now he is safe.”