Newcastle and Portrush see trade hotting up as heatwave continues into weekend

Parts of Co Down expected to reach 30C

Staff at an ice cream parlour say they struggled to keep up with demand after the heatwave led to a boom in sales.

Other retailers are also reporting a surge in trade linked to the hot weather.

It follows another day of soaring temperatures yesterday, which saw the mercury levels push close to 30C in some places.

And forecasters say this weekend could see the hottest day ever recorded in August.

At Maud’s Cafe in Newcastle, customers were lining up yesterday to buy an ice cream to cool down.

“We have been crazy” said Kel, an employee at the much-loved cafe, who added that it had been non-stop since they opened their doors yesterday.

The cafe overlooks the beach and regularly sees queues of customers lining up outside their doors on hot days.

She added: “We’ve barely had the staff to keep up with the amount of people coming into the shop the past few days.

“It’s not even just tourists coming up from Belfast and other places, it’s the locals too all coming round to enjoy the sunshine.

“My son was out earlier, and there were so many American tourists who had all come to Newcastle early in the morning because they had been told about how nice it was.”

Newcastle remains one of the top spots for those seeking the sun and want to top up their tan with a view of the Mourne Mountains.

PSNI Newry, Mourne and Down tweeted yesterday morning that the town was already filling up with people, and advised people to park responsibly.

Gerry McAleese manager of Arrosto Cafe in Portrush, is also revelling in the heat bringing people back around the coast with Portrush remaining one of the top spots for sun seekers in Northern Ireland.

“It’s been really busy and it’s great to see. The beaches up here are packed with people, it’s great that summer in Portrush is back to normal,” he said.

Mr McAleese said the reopening of the former Barry’s amusements — now Curry’s Fun Park — is also helpful to his business.

The fate of the amusement park was left uncertain after it was put up for sale in 2019.

“It’s brilliant... the amusements help not only us but the whole Portrush community,” added Mr McAleese.

It wasn’t just the hospitality industry enjoying the surge in customers due to the heat — those selling all important items for the beach also reported a boom in trade.

The manager of Woodies Surf Shop in Portrush said the sunshine is bringing surfers and those interested in trying out the popular activity back to the beaches of Portrush despite the end of the season fast approaching. The shop sells beachwear, and rents surfing and paddle-boarding equipment.

“Weather for our business has such a big impact, and with the sun the past few days, we’ve been so busy,” he said,

“We’ve seen a lot more footfall because of it.

“It can be hard to get sun and surfing conditions at the same time, but because it’s later in the season now, people have been coming into the shop wanting to rent things.”

The most popular items? Surfboards and wetsuits.

On Thursday temperatures pushed past the mid 20s with Katesbridge in Co Down basking in 28.5C sunshine.

It was slightly cooler in Armagh where the thermometer hit 28.3C.

Ballywatticock in Co Down, which was put on the map in July 2021 after briefly holding the record for Northern Ireland’s hottest day in history, baked in 27.9C heat.

Meanwhile Stormont Castle and Glennane, Co Armagh, sweltered in 27C, according to Met Office data.

Forecaster Craig Snell predicts even hotter days ahead.

“The next few days are going to remain very warm,” he said.

“Heat will be focused on the south east corner on Friday and we may well see a degree up from Thursday edging closer to 30C

“Everywhere else will be well into the mid 20s.”

The meteorologist said parts of Co Down will definitely reach 30C on Saturday.

“Again we will see another degree up in the south east and we will be keeping an eye on records — especially the August record,” Mr Snell said.

“The hottest day ever recorded in Northern Ireland was in Tandragee back in 1995 when it reached 30.6C”

This article was amended on August 15 to remove the incorrect name of Woodies Surf Shop’s manager. The original story referred in error to Jamie MacDiarmid, who is no longer manager.