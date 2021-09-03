Newcastle man (25) who admitted glassing a teenager in row over a football avoids jail

A drunken Co Down man who admitted glassing a teenager in an unprovoked row over a football was today freed on an enhanced combination order as a direct alternative to a year in jail.

Joseph Boyle (25) was told by Downpatrick Crown Court Judge Geoffrey Miller QC that his two-week spell in prison while coming to this decision was no doubt a "salutary and sobering experience for him".

Boyle, from Burren Meadow in Newcastle, who admitted unlawfully and maliciously wounding the teenager on July 26 last year, in addition to having to completing 100 hours of community service and two years' probation, was ordered to pay his victim £3,000 compensation.

Judge Miller, who said this was "fairest and most appropriate way" of dealing with Boyle, however, warned him that any breach of the enhanced order would be met with immediate custody.

Earlier, the judge said that the use of a glass "as a weapon to inflict injury, particularly on the face or head, was abhorrent" and that Boyle had not been provoked and while the prosecution accepted he had not intended serious harm, the injuries inflicted "were not insignificant".

Judge Miller also told a remorseful Boyle while it was always regrettable for a young man of previous good character to be before the courts, "he must accept that acts of violence where injury is caused by a weapon will have serious and inevitable consequences".

In written submissions by prosecution counsel David McClean, it emerged that a drunken Boyle was passing a car park in the seaside town where a group of teenagers were playing football. When they denied his requested "for a kick at the ball", he began arguing with some of them, ultimately smashing a glass in the side of the face of one teen.

The youth later required four stiches for the head wound. Boyle, arrested three days later, said he couldn’t remember of the incident save waking up in hospital himself the next morning with a head wound.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty in his written submissions while acknowledging the custody threshold was past, argued that Boyle deserved credit for his guilty plea, clear record, and completely unblemished character. It was also noted in a pre-sentence report Boyle was said to be ashamed of his actions and for the possible consequences for the teenager.