Newcastle Road closed near Drumaness following ‘serious’ road traffic collision

The Newcastle Road close to Drumaness is closed on Tuesday afternoon due to what police have described as a “serious road traffic collision” outside Ballynahinch, Co Down.

Emergency services are reported to be at the scene and it is expected the road will remain closed for some time.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Newcastle Road near Drumaness, outside Ballynahinch, is closed following a serious road traffic collision. Local diversions are in place. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

