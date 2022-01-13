Newcastle security alert declared ‘a hoax’

A security alert, which started on Tuesday 11 January, has now ended after being declared ”a hoax”.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “We received two reports of suspicious objects in the Castlewellan Road and Carrigs Road area of the town on both Tuesday (January 11) and Wednesday (January 12).

“Following searches by both police officers on the ground and our air support unit, nothing untoward was found and the reports have been declared a hoax.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident. No homes were evacuated and no roads were closed at any stage."

Superintendent Haslett continued: "I am keen to thank local people for their support and patience as we worked to ensure the area was safe.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 298 of 11/01/22."