Newcastle’s Anchor Bar to be rebuilt along with apartments under plans for premises gutted in fire

The Anchor Bar in Newcastle was gutted in a blaze earlier this year.

A popular Co Down entertainment venue, which was gutted in a fire earlier this year, is set to be demolished and rebuilt along with a number of apartments, according to plans lodged with the local council.

More than a dozen fire appliances extinguished the blaze, which was believed to be accidental, at the Anchor Bar on the Bryansford Road in Newcastle in January.

Proposals have now been drawn up in the name of the Anchor Bar Ltd, and lodged with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

If approved, the works would see the demolition of the fire-damaged premises and in its place would be built a new bar – as well as five apartments.

According to a design and access statement, there are no other options other than the building to be demolished as the building has been left “structurally unsound.”

The statement outlines designs for a new bar and entertainment complex.

“There is also a desire to return some of the site to its historic residential use and to improve the streetscape along this section of the Bryansford Road,” it reads.

The first floor will include a multi-function room and performance space.

It will “provide Newcastle with a venue that can welcome performance artists and accommodate them professionally”.

The new venue will also be “set back slightly” off the road to make access and exits “appropriate for patrons”.

To the north west of the site is a section “assigned to residential use”.

The ‘service core’ has been designed to separate it from the bar to “remove concerns about noise issues”.

There would be a total of five apartments – three single-bedroom units and two two-bedroom properties – with a total of eight parking spaces, these also being for use and to be shared with bar staff.

There would be an ‘external amenity area’ for the first floor occupants accessible via communal stairs.

A locked bin storage area – and secure facility for bicycles – is also included.

The floorspace – if given the go-ahead – will almost double in size, from just over 6,600 sq ft to close to 13,200 sq ft.

The proposals will now be advertised shortly with a decision expected in due course.