Newlywed Belfast man Paul Dornan (31) passes away after cancer diagnosis

A West Belfast man who was diagnosed with cancer after collapsing while attending a Covid-19 test in March has died.

Paul Dornan (31) passed away at home on Tuesday surrounded by his family.

His funeral is today at Holy Spirit Church on the Glen Road at 10am followed by a service at Roselawn Crematorium.

Last month friends of Mr Dornan spoke of their shock at the cancer diagnosis for the newly married father and embarked on a fundraising campaign to help fulfil his wish to provide for his new baby, due in December.

More than £10,000 has already been raised by his pals Kieran McCormick, Conor Donnelly and Patrick Blake to make sure the new arrival gets the best possible start in life.

Mr Dornan had been feeling unwell in March and urged by friends attended for a Covid-19 test only to receive the devastating news he had leukaemia.

Kieran McCormick, a registered nurse, said he had told his friend to get checked after feeling unwell.

"Being in the medical profession, all your mates ask you stuff like that," he said. "Covid-19 was just starting but when his GP told him to get a test we didn't expect to be here seven months later.

"He collapsed through the doors of the test centre that day and was immediately blue lighted to the Royal Hospital in Belfast and a few hours later, while all on his own, was told the awful news that he had leukaemia.

"Paul and Katie were only married in October last year. They should be enjoying life as a newly married couple."

Instead, Paul had to spend 13 weeks in hospital without visitors due to the Covid lockdown, so spent long hours away from loved ones.

"We knew then he had a rough road ahead, away from his loved ones, financial pressures and the possibility of being in hospital during the birth of his baby girl," Kieran added. "Despite his illness his biggest worry was being able to provide for his new family."

Announcing the news on his GoFundMe page that his friend since childhood had passed away, Kieran said: "It is with the deepest of sadness that Pauly D's Big Fight finished this morning when he peacefully passed away at home. Please keep Paul, his wife Katie and Mia in your prayers."