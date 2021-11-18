Newry £2.2m public realm scheme hailed as ‘welcome boost’ as city recovers from pandemic

A £2.2m investment as part of a new public realm scheme in Newry city centre has been hailed as a “welcome boost”.

Parts of Hill Street, O’Hagan Street, Mill Street and St Colmans Park in Newry have just received an upgrade as part of a new public realm scheme.

The aim of the project is to deliver new improved safer footways, new street lighting, new pedestrian and controlled crossings and improvements to road layouts.

An additional entrance has also been added to St Colmans Park as well as seating and landscaping improvements.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “This £2.2m investment has been a welcome boost for Newry city centre.

"Public realm schemes such as this deliver physical enhancements to our town and city centres and make them more appealing, accessible, vibrant and welcoming places to be. This supports local businesses and employment growth.

“I am sure everyone who uses the city centre has seen the improvements take shape and can now enjoy all the benefits the improved environment brings as the city centre continues in its recovery from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Minister continued: “The project was majority funded by the Department for Communities with funding also coming from Newry, Mourne and Down District Council who managed the delivery of the scheme.

Chair of Newry Mourne and Down District Council, Councillor Cathy Mason explained: “With on-site delivery commencing during the 2020 lockdown it was a very difficult time for both traders and our wider community.

"The now completed scheme has been a great benefit and boost to Newry as local traders try to rebuild their business and encourage footfall back into the city centre.”