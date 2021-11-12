Newry businessman handed prison sentence for gun possession

A Newry businessman caught during a police surveillance operation in which two loaded guns and ammunition were recovered from a hide in March 2019 was sentenced to a total of six years on Friday.

Michael Gerald Drummond, of Orior Park, in Bessbrook admitted a total of ten charges, including possessing the Glock 10mm auto-calibre pistol and a Colt Mark IV Series 80 and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and without a firearms certificate.

Belfast Crown Court heard police had Drummond's MD Car Sales business on the Forkhill Road, Newry under aerial observation and had tracked him visiting the arms' hide just two minutes drive away in the Lower Newton Road.

Belfast Recorder Judge Stephen Fowler QC told the 36-year-old businessman his was a deterrent sentence which did not merit any additional credit above that given for his late guilty pleas, without which he would have been sentenced to seven and a half years.

Judge Fowler said Drummond had a lengthy and relevant record, with 54 previous convictions, including firearms, fraud, blackmail, forgery, handling, excise and copyright offences, which he considered to be an aggravating factor.

In addition, on this occasion, two handguns, both loaded, were recovered, together with ammunition and his guilty pleas were made "in the face of an overwhelming case".

However, the Recorder said Drummond's ill-health and other personal circumstances could not be "totally left out of account". It also appeared on the evidence the weapons were for "onward transmission" and there was nothing "to establish he personally intended to use them".

Earlier, prosecution counsel told the court the events on March 15, 2019 "were captured on an aerial platform" by police, who recorded the movements of people going in and out of Drummond's business yard.

At one stage, a dark-coloured jeep entered the yard and a man in a light-coloured top, later identified as Drummond, got into the back of the vehicle. It then drove to the area where the weapon's hide, "in the form of a pipe dug into the ground", was later uncovered in the undergrowth.

Just short of an hour later, a VW Golf drove to the scene and when the two occupants were challenged by police, both ran off, "clambering over a fence" into a field. One of the men managed to make good his escape, but Drummondwas detained.

Drummond initially made no comment during his interviews, but the following day provided a prepared statement in which he claimed he and an employee had been passing the area when they noticed some activity .

He further claimed they decided to "check out what had been hidden, thinking they might find money". He also maintained this had been his one and only visit to the area that day.

Counsel said Drummond had "played a full and leading role" and his account was not accepted by the prosecution. The lawyer added his "late plea and continued lack of candour in respect of the offending shows a lack of remorse".

The court also heard there were a number of aggravating features to the case, including Drummond's previous convictions for possessing an air rifle, sawn off shotgun and ammunition.

Drummond will serve half his sentence in custody, with the remainder under supervised licenced parole.