Newry chapel arson condemned as ‘sacrilegious and mindless’ by local councillor Gavin Malone

A Newry councillor has condemned arsonists who targeted a Catholic church in what has been described as escalating anti-social behaviour in the area.

Religious books and pamphlets were set alight on Sunday afternoon at St Catherine’s Dominican Chapel in the city with witnesses reporting youths running from the scene.

No one was injured in the incident and the fire was put out promptly by the elderly head priest of the religious order on Dominic Street.

Independent councillor Gavin Malone, a resident of the area, labelled the actions of those responsible as sacrilegious and disgusting.

“Just when we think we have heard it all when it comes to anti-social behaviour we plunge to new depths,” said Cllr Malone.

“On Sunday, three youths were seen running away from St Catherine’s Dominican Church and it transpired that they had set fire to the religious booklets at the rear of the church.

“The Prior, Fr David Tohill, aged 78, was on hand and quickly extinguished the blaze before it developed into something more serious.

“This begs the question, where are we going? Is nothing sacred anymore?

“The Dominican community in Newry are elderly men and are held in very high esteem by the people of Newry.

“I know that I speak for all the decent people out there who condemn, without equivocation, the sacrilegious and mindless actions of these youths I appeal to them, and others, engaged in such despicable behaviour to desist from their activities before there are serious consequences.

“I extend my sincere apologies to Fr David and the Dominican community and assure them of our support and vigilance and hopefully we will not see a repeat of this cowardly behaviour.”