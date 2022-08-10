Newry councillor condemns ‘brutal’ assault on teenage girl and issues warning to parents

A local Newry councillor has condemned an attack on a 15-year-old girl at the weekend after she was hospitalised following an assault.

The attack happened in the Clanrye Park area on Saturday after 10pm.

Police said the girl was walking in an alleyway in the area when she was assaulted and sustained cuts and bruising.

Independent councillor Gavin Malone said he has visited the girl’s family and described the attack as “very brutal”.

“Today I visited a family in the Meadow area of Newry over a serious malicious attack on their daughter that took place on Saturday night,” he said.

“Their 15-year-old daughter was walking home with her friends and took the path at the side of the Post Office sorting office leading to the Newry Leisure Centre and The Meadow when she was approached by a group of individuals in their late teens and very badly beaten.

“The young girl had to go to Daisy Hill Hospital for treatment and her injuries were very brutal.

“The parents are very angry and disturbed by this nonsensical attack on innocent girls and call on all parents to be aware of their children's locations and take responsibility for their children's behaviour.

“These unprovoked attacks are not acceptable in our society and I call on all those who may have information on this incident to pass this information to the relevant authorities.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Ardmore station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1934 06/08/22.

“A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”