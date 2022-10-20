Newry crash death victim named as Harrison Jameson (23) from Cavan

A man who died in a crash outside Newry on Tuesday evening has been named by police as 23-year-old Harrison Jameson from Cavan.

Mr Jameson died following the one-vehicle collision on the Dublin Road at Cloghoge.

The road has since reopened after having been closed for a period of time.

The PSNI said an investigation is now underway.

PSNI Sergeant Neil Harrison said: "Police received a report shortly after 11am on Wednesday, 19th October of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"We believe at this time that the silver Ford Focus that Mr Jameson was driving came off the road sometime between 9.30pm and 11pm on the previous evening, Tuesday 18th October.

"An investigation in to the circumstances of the collision has been launched and we are reiterating our appeal for information.

"We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Dublin Road / A1 area at around the time the collision occurred, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 546 of 19/10/22.”