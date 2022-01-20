Newry graffiti condemned as ‘unacceptable’, with PSNI investigating ‘racially-motivated’ incident

PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/01/2022 A house in Mourne View, Newry was daubed with racist graffiti in the early hours of Thursday morning, this is the second time in as many days that the property has been targeted with abhorrent language.

Racist graffiti which was spray painted onto a wall of a house in Newry has been condemned as “unacceptable”, as the PSNI are now investigating the “racially-motivated” incident.

The racist message was daubed in large red letters on the property in the Mourne View Park area of the city.

The property in the area is understood to be unoccupied, while the PSNI said the criminal damage was carried out during the early hours of both Tuesday and Wednesday.

SDLP Newry & Armagh MLA Justin McNulty said the words and expletive written on the front of the house is “disgraceful” and does not “speak” for the local area.

"This blatant attempt to stop people from other areas moving into this property must be roundly condemned and cannot be allowed to intimidate people, wherever they’re from, out of moving into the area,” he said.

“This house should be allocated to those with the greatest need regardless of any other factor. We cannot allow a few cowardly faceless thugs to dictate who can live where. The days of no-go zones for any person are long behind us and we will not be going back.

“The only path to a shared future is through shared communities and we need to ensure that we see proper integration that reflects our society as a whole. I would urge the people behind this incident to cease this type of activity at once and for anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Alliance Party member and former candidate Helena Young condemned the racist graffiti as “absolutely unacceptable”.

“This does not represent the views of the great community in Mourne View, very upsetting to see this,” she added.

“We have such a diverse and multicultural society in Newry, there is no place for racism and it should be called out at every level.”

In a statement, PSNI Inspector Darren Hardy said: “We believe this act of racially-motivated criminal damage was carried out on two occasions in the early hours of Tuesday and Wednesday (18th and 19th January).

“Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a racist hate crime. I would encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference 718 of 20/01/22. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”