Newry home owners hospitalised after being beaten and pepper sprayed

Two home owners required hospital treatment after they were beaten and had a substance sprayed in their eyes at their home in Newry.

Police said two masked men forced their way into a property in the Toragh Park area of the city at around 4.50pm and were armed with batons and suspected pepper spray.

Two men have been arrested following the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Two of the occupants, a man and a woman, were beaten and had the noxious substance sprayed in their eyes. Both were taken to Daisy Hill Hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

“Two men were arrested in relation to this matter and police are asking anyone with information, or who may have any relevant footage, to call 101 quoting reference number 1234 of 07/09/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”