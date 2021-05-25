Newry house fire victim named as Jimmy Thompson (62)

A man who died in a weekend house fire in Newry has been named as 62-year-old Jimmy Thompson.

Police were alerted to the fire at a house in Park View at around 11.40pm on Friday by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), who were in attendance.

The PSNI and Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The NIFRS said they had recovered two men from the mid-terraced bungalow - Mr Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem later concluded that he died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The second was taken to hospital by the Ambulance Service where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

While police have not yet stated the cause of the fire, in a fresh appeal on Tuesday morning, they asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact Crimestoppers with information.

A death notice said Mr Thompson, formerly of Glenmore Park, Dundalk, Co Louth, was a son of the late James and Elizabeth, dad of Charlene and the late Andrew James and brother of Kathy, Colin, Derek, Caroline, Angela, Sharon and the late Patrick and Roy.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “Shortly after 11:40pm, colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a report of a fire at a mid-terraced bungalow in the area. Two men were rescued from the property, but sadly one man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance during the incident.

“We can confirm that 62-year-old Jimmy Thompson died due to smoke inhalation. A second man was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2294 21/05/21. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “.