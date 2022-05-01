Newry man Ryan Sims described as ‘rock’ and ‘hero’ by brother following sudden passing

The brother of 27-year-old Ryan Sims who passed away suddenly in the Co Armagh village of Bessbrook has paid an emotional tribute on social media to his “hero”.

The man’s body was discovered in an area close to a river off Green Road in the village on Wednesday afternoon.

The PSNI confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Posting on social media, Mr Sims’ brother Corey described him as his “rock” as other family and friends also left their condolences for the popular Newry man.

“My two brothers mean the world to me and I love them with all my heart till the day I die. Ryan I know I never told you this much but you were my hero and you were my rock and you were my protector and I’ll never forget you bro,” he wrote.

Requiem Mass for Mr Sims will take place in the Cathedral of St Patrick and St Colman on Monday, according to a funeral notice.

Cremation will follow in Dardistown Crematorium with the family home “strictly private”.

The notice described Mr Sims as the “beloved father” of Oscar and Mason “dearest son” of Darren and Kerrie, cherished brother of Michael, Corey and Mark and partner to Kimberley.

"Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, mummy, father, brothers, partner, friends and the entire family circle,” it added.