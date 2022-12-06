Newry murder: Funeral mass details announced for Mark Lovell following shooting death

A funeral mass for 58-year-old Mark Lovell is to take place on Saturday morning following his death on Thursday, December 1.

A funeral notice said the father-of-three will be reposing at his home in Woodbury Gardens from 2pm on Friday, before the service at The Church of the Holy Family, Muirhevenamor on Saturday morning at 11am.

"Mark is remembered with love by his mum Gravelhanny, his wife Eileen (nee Hughes), children Roderick, Ebony and Whitney, loving granda of Madison Ruby, Noah and Lennox,” it added.

"Mark will be sadly missed by his mum, wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.”

Mr Lovell was shot a number of times at close range inside his car near his home in Ardcarn Park in Newry.

On Tuesday the PSNI confirmed A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information which leads to the conviction of the man’s murderers.

Police have previously said Mr Lovell may have been murdered as part of cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

Newry gangland murder sparks fears of further bloodshed

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said: “Mark was a husband and a father, and this callous murder has left a family bereft, and indeed an entire community in shock.

“It was a particularly ruthless execution. We believe those responsible planned and lay in wait for their victim before opening fire.

“The attack took place just after 6pm on Thursday, 1 December. This was a time when people would have been coming home from work, and when families would have been out and about. Anyone – any child, neighbour or passer-by – could all too easily have been seriously injured or killed.”

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to come forward. And I’m highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers.

“I understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that information can be given anonymously. Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced or provided to detectives.”