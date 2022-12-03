Newry murder victim named as execution believed to be linked to cross-border drugs feud

PSNI say Mark Lovell (58) shot multiple times at close range

The victim of the fatal gun attack in Newry on Thursday was previously shot in a separate incident in Dundalk in October, as his murder to believed to be linked to a cross border drugs feud.

The 58-year-old victim, named by police as Mark Lovell, was shot multiple times at close range either beside or in a car outside his home on Ardcarn Park shortly after 6pm on Thursday - the vehicle then rolled off and crashed into a nearby property.

The scene was cordoned off yesterday morning as forensic officers continued to gather evidence.

PSNI District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Norman Haslett, described the attack on a “defenceless man” as “brutal and senseless”.

“We believe those responsible went to great lengths to plan this attack and that they lay in wait for their victim to come home and essentially ambushed him and executed him,” he added.

“The victim was a husband a father and a son – he was shot multiple times at close range.

“The level of violence used was reprehensible particularly given the time of the day.

“Tea time on a weeknight in a busy residential area of Newry with people coming home from work.”

Police also confirmed the deceased was the victim of a recent shooting attack in Dundalk and said links between recent arson and acid attacks connected to warring drug gangs are being investigated.

Last month, Mr Lovell’s daughter Whitney Hughes (30), with an address in Ardcarn Park, was denied bail after being charged with 12 drug charges relating to possessing, supplying and intending to supply heroin, cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine.

A detective constable told Newry Magistrates Court of threats against the defendant’s family as he outlined concerns over the feud.

He said: “Two males went to her mother’s house and told her not to come back to Newry again.

“Her father’s house was attacked in a shooting in Dundalk in October, killing his dog and striking him."

Superintendent Haslett yesterday said paramilitary involvement is not currently a line of enquiry.

“The subject of a cross border organised crime group feud is something detectives will be looking at,” he added.

He went on to describe the shooting as “beyond reckless” and warned that a child, neighbour or family member could have been caught up in the crossfire.

On Friday morning local residents spoke of their disbelief as forensic officers arrived at the scene to search for clues.

“It’s a big shock,” one resident said.

“I didn’t hear any gunshots, I just heard the police sirens and came out to see what was happening.

“It was awful.”

Another described the deceased as a “always friendly”.

“Nobody deserves that,” they added.

The PSNI has stepped up patrols in the area which will continue in the days ahead.

Superintendent Haslett appealed for calm within the community amid fears of an escalation in violence.

“We are very much aware of the tangible fear and concern the community would have in that particular area of Newry,” he said.

“The community don’t deserve to be in this position… the last thing anyone would want to see is retribution.”

The officer also warned that those behind the killing have “no moral compass” and no regard for anyone as he condemned the attack and vowed to bring them to justice.

SDLP councillor Michael Savage previously said it appeared the shooting was a “targeted attack” and condemned those who sought to bring fear back onto the streets of Newry.

“Our city is full of good people who have no wish to see fear brought back onto their streets, and this is fear bring brought back to our streets,” he said.

“People living in that area would have been arriving home from work, coming home with children, and I’m disgusted that this would happen.

“This fear needs to be removed from our society.

“Those who are behind this should know they are not wanted. No-one wants to see this brought to our streets.

“My thoughts and prayers are obviously with the family of the man who has lost his life, but also with the people of the city who have no wish to have this on their doorsteps.”