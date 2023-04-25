Newry primary school warns parents of cuts ahead of teaching strike

A Newry primary school has warned parents of the cuts it faces in a letter explaining why teachers are taking industrial action.

Publishing the letter on social media, St Ronan’s Primary School principal Kevin Donaghy said “more and more” is being asked of teachers alongside their own duties.

“Teaching is a stressful and a mentally and physically demanding job” he said.

“We can see in England there is currently a teacher recruitment crisis. Pay in Scotland, for a teacher, is significantly more than here in NI. We are sleep walking into a teacher recruitment crisis and both employing authorities and politicians need to recognise this.

“Unfortunately, at the moment we are without a functioning NI Executive, nor do we have an Education Minister that we can lobby.”

The majority of schools across Northern Ireland are expected to close on Wednesday due to strike action from teaching unions. The NASUWT is calling for a fully funded 12% pay award for 2022/23.

In the letter, Mr Donaghy listed the reasons why his staff are taking action writing “there will be no additional funding to mitigate against the high cost of heating and lighting for the school.”

“These additional costs will have to be met from a reduced school budget. This means less money available to pay for resources to support your child's learning.”

Read more All you need to know about how strikes will affect public services in NI

He also stated extended schools and engage funding has been discontinued, alongside cycling and reading programs within the school.

“Every child is entitled to reach their full potential, but schools need to have access to adequate resources to ensure this” he added.

“Having worked as a teacher and Principal for over 25 years, I can honestly say that every teacher I have worked alongside is committed to giving the pupils in their class the best educational experience possible. They are diligent, professional, enthusiastic and compassionate. I am privileged to work alongside such committed professionals.”

“No teacher wants to go on strike No teacher wants children not to be in school learning

“Teachers are taking this action to highlight the chronic underfunding of all aspects of school life and to ensure that schools are funded adequately to support your child's learning.

“Please can I ask you to support your school and your teachers.”

Mr Donaghy closed the letter by urging parents and guardians to “ask the politicians what they are going to do to lobby for increased funding to schools” and encouraged them to write to their local MLAs.