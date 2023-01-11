Newry Reporter: Former ITV presenter ‘gutted’ at closure of newspaper his great-grandfather founded 155 years ago

Iconic ITV presenter Gordon Burns has said he is “absolutely gutted” that the Newry Reporter – founded by his grandfather James 155 years ago – is shutting down.

The publication announced on Wednesday that it will be shutting down at the end of January.

"I’m absolutely gutted and to be honest, quite upset,” the former Krypton Factor host told BBC NI’s Evening Extra programme.

"My brother and I went over to Newry for the 150th anniversary in 2017,” he said.

"We went round the newspaper offices and were taken on a tour of Newry by the newspaper’s historian, where we were shown where my great grandfather lived and where the first printing offices were.

"It was a very nostalgic and emotional trip for us. The bosses were telling us about the difficulty of putting out a paper then and that they were worried about its future.

"I was telling them to go as far into digital as they could be because that is the future of all newspapers sadly. We’re going to see the actual paper itself disappear and it’ll all be online.”

Mr Burns added that he was proud of the publication, given that his great-grandfather started it during a tumultuous time, when there were two other major newspapers in the Newry area and previous attempts at another publication had failed.

In a social media post, the newspaper said the last edition will be published on January 25.

"It is with the utmost regret that the Newry Reporter has to announce that after serving our local community for 155 years, the title will cease publication at the end of this month,” they tweeted.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole tweeted: “Shocking news and a tragedy not just for the journalists and staff, but for local democracy and civic engagement in the area.

"Our crisis in local media sustainability is getting worse and it will have dire consequences.”

Last year the 151-year-old Banbridge Chronicle was saved from closure after they announced that Bann Media Ltd had taken over the newspaper.

Bann Media run a number of other titles in south west Scotland and Argyll and Bute.

The future of the Chronicle was up in the air in 2021 when the Hodgett family, who are also behind the Newry Reporter, announced it would be forced to shut down if a new buyer could not be found.

The paper had been continuously published since 1867 until publication was suspended in April due to the pandemic, along with its sister title in Newry.

Around 30 staff in commercial and editorial departments in both titles were furloughed at the time.