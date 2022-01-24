Newry school alert: Incident ends as ‘nothing untoward’ found

Armed police at the scene of an ongoing operaion in the Courtney Hill area of Newry

An investigation by police into a report of suspicious activity in Newry has now ended.

Officers attended and conducted a search of Courtney Hill at a site adjacent to St Clare's Abbey Primary School.

A police spokesperson said: “Nothing untoward was found. The public are thanked for their understanding while police conducted these enquiries.”

Police were called to the scene of the incident on Monday after reports of suspicious activity.

Parents of pupils attending the school were informed there was an ongoing incident.

A spokesperson for the school told parents that the “school is secure and we are being advised by the PSNI at all stages”.

Church Street Community Group in the area advised people to avoid Courtney Hill due to an “ongoing accident with police, armed support & PSNI air support. Unless you have been contacted by St Clare’s Abbey Primary School.”

SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh, Justin McNulty, speaking before the incident had ended, said: "Security incident ongoing at old Abbey site Newry. I’ve spoken to police and I’d advise people to avoid the area, to give police the space to do their job.

"I’ve spoken to St. Clare’s Abbey and all ok there, however I’d advise parents on school run to take alternative route."

He later confirmed: “The security incident is now over.”